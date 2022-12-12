Skip to main content
Lacrosse scholarship launched in memory of Lakeville mother fatally struck by driver

Lacrosse scholarship launched in memory of Lakeville mother fatally struck by driver

Jenni Johnson, 46, was a mother of three lacrosse players.

GoFundMe

Jenni Johnson, 46, was a mother of three lacrosse players.

The family of a Lakeville mother killed when struck by a driver earlier this year has established a scholarship in her name.

The Jen Johnson Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship will be awarded "to a select number of Lakeville lacrosse players who exhibit qualities Jen held dear — good sportsmanship, kindness, work ethic and a love for our community."

Johnson, 46, was struck by an SUV driver while attempting to cross 175th Street in Lakeville on Aug. 29. She died five days later from her injuries.

The scholarship, organized by Cindy Mulcahy, was launched due to Johnson's love for lacrosse.

"She lived an active lifestyle and loved being a Lacrosse Mom," the post reads. "She enjoyed getting to know each of her sons’ lacrosse teammates as people, regardless of their on-field accomplishments."

As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser has accrued over $3,300 of its $10,000 goal on GoFundMe.

"100% of funds collected from this platform will go directly to the Jen Johnson Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship," the fundraiser states.

According to her online obituary, Johnson will be remembered as a mother who fiercely loved her three sons.

"Jenni was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, auntie and friend. She loved her family fiercely and was a devoted friend to so many," a Sept. 4 Caring Bridge post reads. "To know her was to love her. She touched so many lives and she will be deeply missed."

After graduating from Eagan High School, Johnson earned her degree in interior design from Minnesota State University, Mankato. At the time of her death she ran her own business: Jennifer Johnson Interior Design, which she launched in 2012 after previously working at Ethan Allen and Gabberts.

She married husband Jeremy in 2000 and they had three sons together.

It was previously reported the driver of the SUV that hit Johnson stopped at the scene and was cooperative with police. There hasn't been any word if charges were filed in connection to the crash.

A previous GoFundMe to raise money for the Johnson family raised $57,450.

