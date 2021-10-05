Lake Minnetonka-area mayor found dead in his home

A Lake Minnetonka community is mourning the death of its longtime mayor.

Paul Skrede died recently at the age of 75. He served the Deephaven community for 19 years, including as mayor starting in 2007.

A statement on the city's website said Skrede earned "the respect, admiration and high regard of all those with whom he worked."

The statement continued:

"The City of Deephaven employees and citizens have benefited from Paul’s knowledge, leadership, and true love for his town. His contributions will forever serve as an example of untiring and dedicated public service. The Deephaven City Council expresses sincere appreciation for his leadership, his unselfish and dedicated devotion, and his significant impact on Deephaven. "He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. As we mourn the loss of Mayor Skrede, we extend to his son Robbie, and his family, our sincere sympathy."

According to the Star Tribune, Skrede was found on the floor of his home on Azure Road on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The city administrator called police about a welfare check after he hadn't been heard from since Sept. 20.

Mayor Paul Skrede at the Deephaven City Council meeting on Sept. 20. City of Deephaven

Family members told the Star Tribune an autopsy will not be performed.

Funeral arrangements for the mayor are pending, the city says. And a full obituary is forthcoming.

Skrede, who was an avid golfer, moved to Deephaven in 1976 with his wife Paula, who died suddenly in 2007, and son Robin Winter, his campaign website says. They "absolutely loved the unique charm and character of the town," it continues, including that his neighborhood has a lake on one end and a park on the other.

He based his political career on keeping that charm, running for office with the slogan, "Keep Deephaven, Deephaven."

Skrede's term was set to expire in 2022. At a special City Council meeting on Monday, the City Council declared the mayor position vacant.

The Star Tribune says one of the four City Council members is expected to be appointed to fill the vacancy at the Oct. 18 City Council meeting.