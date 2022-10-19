Skip to main content
Lakeville police looking for woman missing since Oct. 9

The 51-year-old is believed to have last been in the south metro.

Police in Lakeville are looking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Melanie Lawrence, 51, was last in contact with her family on Sunday, Oct. 9.

She is believed to have last been in the south metro area, possibly Burnsville or Lakeville.

"Upon further investigation, it’s been discovered she doesn’t have a vehicle, cell phone or personal belongings with her," Lakeville PD says.

She is 5'3" tall and weighs 175 lbs. Anyone with information should call Lakeville police at 952-985-4812.

