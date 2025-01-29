Lakeville school board votes 4-3 to remove posters promoting inclusion, Black Lives Matter

A collection of posters, including some with the phrase Black Lives Matter, will be removed from buildings in the Lakeville school district following a 4-3 vote from the school board Tuesday night.

The “Inclusive Poster Series”, which is at the center of an ongoing federal lawsuit filed against the district, has been displayed inside the schools since 2021.

Two of the eight designs included in the series feature the phrase "Black Lives Matter." In the lawsuit, a group of plaintiffs have alleged their First Amendment rights were violated when the district refused to also display "All Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter" posters.

Last year, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the case and reinstated the lawsuit.

Inclusive Poster Series. Via Lakeville Area Schools.

Whether or not the district should remove the posters has divided the community, with school board members saying they received hundreds of emails ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

The meeting also featured extensive public comment, with those in support of keeping the poster series outnumbering those who wanted the posters removed – school board members were interrupted by the crowd on multiple occasions throughout the discussion.

Supporters of the poster series said the messages are a valuable tool to promote learning as they combat bullying and help students feel safe, valued and seen.

Those critical of the posters claim they are "politically-charged", and contend the district should not promote any political organization or movement.

Ultimately, the board adopted a resolution to remove the posters and replace the series with new something new, which has yet to be developed.

Board Chair Matt Swanson voted in favor of the posters' removal alongside Paul Carbone, Brett Nicholson and Brian Thompson.

Carly Anderson, Kim Baker and Amber Cameron voted against the motion.

During his remarks, Swanson said the decision was unrelated to President Donald Trump's recent actions to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion measures nationwide.

