Lane closed on I-35W north after retaining wall collapsed

The right lane and shoulder will remain closed until further notice.

MnDOT

Interstate 35W northbound in the Twin Cities is reduced to three lanes after a retaining wall collapsed on Wednesday. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the right lane and shoulder on the interstate between Exit 22 and east of Minnesota 280, near the border of Minneapolis and Roseville, are closed due to a cement wall failure. 

Here's what the retaining wall looked like on Wednesday after it failed:

retaining wall failure i35w 2

Christine Krueger with MnDOT told Bring Me The News that early Wednesday "two concrete retaining wall panels fractured due to drainage issues from recent rainfall. The lower portion of the walls and footings remain intact."

The right lane, which exits to Highway 36, and the shoulder will be closed until further notice as crews work to repair the retaining wall, MnDOT tweeted at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday.

The remaining lanes are open and safe, and the left lane of Exit 22B to Highway 36 east will remain open, MnDOT said. 

Krueger says motorists may notice concrete barriers and sandbags in the area to reduce further erosion in the area. 

MnDOT is at the scene and investigating the incident but the agency does not have an "immediate assessment" of how long repairs may take, Krueger said. It will provide updates on social media and 511mn.org. 

