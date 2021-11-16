Large buck illegally shot with crossbow in city limits, DNR investigating

Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Large buck illegally shot with crossbow in Baxter city limits, DNR investigating
The animal's antlers were removed and its carcass left on the side of the road.
USFWS Midwest Region, Flickr

Authorities are looking for the person who illegally shot a buck just outside Brainerd, then removed the animal's antlers and left the rest of the carcass on the side of the road.

The animal's remains were found on the north side of Clearwater Road in Baxter, Minnesota, in an area just west of Highway 371, according to DNR Conservation Officer Eric Sullivan. The CO described it as a "large buck" whose antlers were removed — with the remaining animal just left there.

The deer had been illegally shot within city limits, Sullivan said, likely with a crossbow. It happened during the overnight hours of Friday, Nov. 12.

The DNR is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotlines, noting a reward may be possible.  

