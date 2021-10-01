Large diesel spill on I-494 in south metro causing significant delays

Bloomington Fire Department

A diesel spill on a busy Twin Cities highway is causing a significant slow down mid-day Friday.

The Bloomington Fire Department said the "large" fuel spill happened on I-494 at Penn Avenue, near the Southtown Shopping Center. Fire crews were on the scene around 12:10 p.m., with clean-up teams on the way.

The eastbound side will be down to one lane until the diesel fuel is cleaned up.

MnDOT on its 511 map noted a stalled vehicle. A traffic camera shows what appears to be an Amazon Prime truck, waiting to get towed.

The agency said to expect delays from Xerxes to Penn, but as of 12:30 p.m., the tailback appears to be stretching as far as Hwy. 169.