Fight at Moorhead HS gets out of hand, multiple officers respond

A fight between numerous students at Moorhead High School Thursday prompted officers from three different law enforcement agencies to respond to the scene.

The incident began around 10 a.m., when two students, both juveniles, got into a physical altercation in a classroom, the Moorhead Police Department said. A school resource officer arrived and tried to get control of the student who appeared to be the aggressor.

But while this was happening, friends of the two students also began to brawl and additional officers were called to the scene, but the fighting continued. The police department said there was concern over the situation, as it wasn't clear exactly how many students were involved.

Valley News Live said the school was put into lockdown as things unfolded.

In all, law enforcement officers with the Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol came to the scene. Most did not get involved however, as the situation "was quickly brought under control," police said, without providing details.

Ultimately, about eight students were involved in the fracas, police said, with others attempting to separate people or de-escalate the situation. Police and the Moorhead Area School District are reviewing the incident, and it's possible some of the students could face criminal charges.

The department, taking aim at what it called "current rumors," said nobody suffered a significant injury, no weapons were used and there haven't been any further threats to public safety.