'Large fireball' consumes fish house, injures 4 occupants

Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
'Large fireball' consumes fish house on Upper Red Lake, injures 4 occupants
Publish date:

'Large fireball' consumes fish house on Upper Red Lake, injures 4 occupants

Two of the injured individuals were transported for care via air ambulance.
Author:

Unsplash

Two of the injured individuals were transported for care via air ambulance.

Four people suffered injuries when a fiery blast consumed the fish house they were occupying on a northern Minnesota lake.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, when a 911 caller reported an explosion at a fish house on Upper Red Lake, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. Two men and two women were in the fish house, and told authorities they were using 20-pound propane tanks and a "heating mechanism" just before the blast. 

They heard a hissing sound and closed the valves on the tank. That's when a "large fireball filled the fish house," the sheriff's office reported.

Emergency personnel made their way to the scene as the fish house's occupants were transported first to a nearby resort to wait. On shore, a husband and wife with emergency medical training were treating one of the men and one of the women, according to DNR CO Corey Sura, who was among the officers to respond. The sheriff's office said they had burn-related injuries.

By the time deputies arrived to the resort, the two other individuals injured in the explosion had been taken via ambulance to the Waskish Airport, where two air ambulances were waiting to transport them elsewhere, the sheriff's office said. 

The extent of their injuries and their condition as of Tuesday morning was unknown.

Deputies went to the site of the fish house, about 2.5 miles from shore on the northeast side of Upper Red Lake. They found several parts of the structure's exterior were melted and burned. Deputies also noted two propane tanks inside that appeared to still be intact.

Next Up

ice fish house unsplash stock crop
MN News

'Large fireball' consumes fish house, injures 4 occupants

Two of the injured individuals were transported for care via air ambulance.

duluth fire
MN News

Squatters were camping at condemned Duluth home prior to fire

The fire that caused $70,000 worth of damage was said to be accidental.

mankato crash
MN News

Crash closes southbound Highway 169 in Mankato

The crash happened on the bridge over the Blue Earth River near Honeymead.

Car crash
MN News

Speeding drives spike in road deaths in 2021

Traffic deaths in 2021 were the highest they've been since 2007.

flickr mn national guard COVID test hibbing
MN Coronavirus

COVID test appointments hard to come by in the Twin Cities

Demand for the test has swelled in this post-holiday, back-to-school period.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Wild call up top prospects Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi

The two top prospects will debut Thursday night.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 4

Hospitalizations are on the rise again.

Walz
MN Coronavirus

Walz, Osterholm paint ominous omicron picture for Minnesota

A significant surge is forthcoming, according to Walz and Osterholm.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

Edina High School shifts to virtual after frozen pipes burst

"We believe a virtual learning environment will offer the least interruption to learning for the majority of EHS students," the district said.

big discount liquor
MN News

Charges: Liquor store shoplifter shot customer who tried to stop him

The suspect used the victim's own gun in the shooting, charges say.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Man arrested, charged in road rage assault outside Lakeville Walmart

He broke the man's femur, charges said.

whiteout, snow, blizzard
MN Weather

Whiteout conditions possible; latest snow forecast for Minnesota

Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.

Related

fire pixabay stock
MN News

House explosion kills 1, severely injures another

The sheriff's office described the home as "completely destroyed."

MN News

1 dead, 5 injured in western Wisconsin house fire

Multiple medical helicopters helped transport victims to hospitals.

MN News

Update: 2 children, 2 adults die in Hibbing house fire

The kids were staying with their grandparents.

Pixabay - firefighter helmet
MN News

Firefighters find body in rubble after Princeton home explosion

Two others were also injured by the blast and fire Thursday.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Deputy injured when fleeing suspect crashes into his vehicle

The 34-year-old deputy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

hibbing fire department
MN News

2 injured in downtown Hibbing fire that damaged businesses

A man and woman sustained burns and were transported to a Twin Cities hospital.

MN News

Man killed, 4 children injured in UTV crash near MN-WI border

One of the injured children was airlifted to a Rochester hospital.

MN News

Victims identified in Spring Lake Park house fire that killed 2

The deceased were reportedly brothers.