Large groups of thieves target 2 Twin Cities Best Buys on Black Friday

Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Large groups of thieves target Best Buy stores in Burnsville, Maplewood on Black Friday
Publish date:

Large groups of thieves target Best Buy stores in Burnsville, Maplewood on Black Friday

It bears similarities to the flash-mob style thefts seen recently in California.
Author:

Google Streetview

It bears similarities to the flash-mob style thefts seen recently in California.

Best Buy stores in two Twin Cities suburbs were targeted by large groups of thieves in incidents that resemble the recent "flash mob" robberies reported in California.

The thieves struck on Black Friday evening at Best Buys at 14141 Aldrich Ave. S. in Burnsville and at 1795 County Road East in Maplewood, police have confirmed.

In Burnsville, a group of as many as 20-30 individuals swarmed the store shortly after 8 p.m., taking a number of items before fleeing a short time later in vehicles.

Police confirmed to WCCO that no weapons were used and nobody was injured in the incident, but that no arrests have been made as of this time.

Meanwhile in Maplewood, police told Bring Me The News that a smaller number of thieves, six in total, stole merchandise and then fled in several vehicles.

Maplewood PD noted that a similar robbery happened in Burnsville and may have in "other cities tonight as well," though Bring Me The News has not yet learned of any new reports other than Burnsville and Maplewood.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

At this time, it's not known how much merchandise was stolen in the thefts or the value.

Just this week, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry announced that the company would be stepping up security in its stores after the emergence of smash-and-grab-style robberies, with high-profile incidents where groups of dozens targeted high-value retailers in California.

This could be in the form of additional security guards, or by locking up some of its higher-value goods.

Next Up

Target store
MN News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

The promotion kicks off Sunday, November 28.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 9.59.30 AM
MN News

Edina police warn of recent burglary trend targeting garages and vehicles

The Edina Police Department is increasing patrols in affected neighborhoods in response to the trend.

unnamed (4)
MN News

Paynesville man dies 6 months after being electrocuted in tree-cutting accident

Brad Kneisl was 31 years old.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 9.03.06 AM
MN News

Charges: Man shot Uber Eats driver making a delivery in Cottage Grove

Otis Donnell Shipp was charged with second-degree attempted murder after turning himself in on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 7.36.14 AM
MN News

Waterfront hotel in Duluth sustains damage in kitchen fire

Authorities estimate the damage at around $75,000.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 7.15.18 AM
MN News

Large groups of thieves target 2 Twin Cities Best Buys on Black Friday

It bears similarities to the flash-mob style thefts seen recently in California.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' winning streak snapped at five games

The Wolves' bid for their longest winning streak since 2014 came up short.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Teen arrested over fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn Park

Police say the teen was filming a social media video while handling a gun.

Joe Biden
MN News

President Biden coming to Minnesota to promote Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Tuesday's trip follows passage of the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov gets into the holiday spirit to rout Jets

Kirill Kaprizov's four points led the Wild to a 7-1 victory.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Coller: Cure to Vikings' disrupted season lies in an explosive passing game

The Vikings go to San Francisco knowing that a win would be a huge boost to their playoff hopes.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 26

The latest from MDH.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-10-11 at 11.10.00 AM
MN Shopping

Best Buy launches Black Friday deals early for its members

It's guaranteeing the best prices for home theater equipment.

Screen Shot 2019-11-07 at 7.25.57 AM
MN Shopping

Best Buy has dropped its Black Friday ad, with deals starting now

The Richfield retailer is the latest to announce its Black Friday plans.

MN Shopping

Best Buy reveals its Black Friday deals, and some are available now

The retailer has launched a series of deals available until Sunday.

MN Consumer

Best Buy releases Black Friday ad – and makes lots of deals available now

Electronics bargains galore.

MN Consumer

The best Black Friday deals are at... Kohl's

Probably not who you were expecting.

Screen Shot 2020-11-19 at 10.45.26 AM
MN Shopping

Target reveals its final – and largest – set of Black Friday deals

It has released a 36-page Black Friday ad.

MN Consumer

Amazon has turned Black Friday into Black November

Its pre-Black Friday sale has already started.

Screen Shot 2019-11-06 at 9.42.49 AM
MN Shopping

Target releases its Black Friday 2019 ad, and deals start this Friday

The Bullseye says it will be offering discounts throughout the holiday season.