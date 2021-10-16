Large police presence at Emagine Willow Creek movie theater in Plymouth

There are few details at this stage as to what has happened.

Google Streetview

There is a large police presence responding to a reported shooting incident at the Emagine Willow Creek movie theater in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Numerous squad vehicles arriving at the theater before 9 p.m., but there is no official word on what has happened at this stage.

Some who were in the building have posted on social media that shots were fired in the lobby area, and this has been confirmed by Plymouth PD to FOX 9, which says the suspect is still at large.

It appears as though at least some patrons were asked to evacuate their respective theaters by police.

One woman who was in the lobby at the time posted on Facebook that someone "came through the front door and just started shooting at who ever they was into it with."

Bring Me The News has reached out to Plymouth PD for more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters