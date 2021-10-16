October 16, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Large police presence at Emagine Willow Creek movie theater in Plymouth

There are few details at this stage as to what has happened.
Author:
Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 10.01.55 PM

There is a large police presence responding to a reported shooting incident at the Emagine Willow Creek movie theater in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Numerous squad vehicles arriving at the theater before 9 p.m., but there is no official word on what has happened at this stage.

Some who were in the building have posted on social media that shots were fired in the lobby area, and this has been confirmed by Plymouth PD to FOX 9, which says the suspect is still at large.

It appears as though at least some patrons were asked to evacuate their respective theaters by police.

One woman who was in the lobby at the time posted on Facebook that someone "came through the front door and just started shooting at who ever they was into it with."

Bring Me The News has reached out to Plymouth PD for more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 10.01.55 PM
MN News

Large police presence at Emagine Willow Creek movie theater in Plymouth

There are few details at this stage as to what has happened.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Maple Grove-based businessman convicted of fatally shooting wife

Wiseman owns properties in both Minnesota, Nevada and China.

betty and earls biscuits facebook
MN Food & Drink

Jason Matheson's biscuit shop to briefly close ahead of relaunch

Betty & Earl's will shut down for two weeks before reopening under a new name.

Simon Merino Go Fund Me
MN News

Worker dies in forklift accident at paper recycling business

The victim was described as a loving father of two who was devoted to his church.

rosie means - go fund me
MN News

Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver who ran red light

A fundraiser was created to support the family after the "sudden and senseless loss."

Prior Lake Football
MN Sports

Watch: Prior Lake stuns Rosemount with last-second hook and ladder

The Lakers dusted off an old favorite to get a victory on Thursday night.

unsplas - maple leaf frost fall lawn
Weather MN

MN gets its first frost advisories, freeze warnings of the season

The coldest spots could dip to below 30 degrees overnight.

Fleck
MN Gophers

Ahead of Big Ten clash, Huskers fans spend their Friday mocking PJ Fleck

Huskers fans are in a playful mood ahead of Saturday's game.

Jamal Smith
MN News

New 1st-degree murder charge for man accused in youth coach's killing

A grand jury indicted the suspect in connection with the shooting of Jay Boughton.

trick or treating halloween
Minnesota Life

COVID: Mayo Clinic's tips for staying safe while trick-or-treating

A layered approach, especially for those who aren't vaccinated, is recommended.

Walz
MN News

'My patience level is gone': Walz calls on lawmakers to help hospital strain

The governor said only legislators can enact some of the needed measures.

landscape-g555db6b6e_1280
MN News

Jeep driver dies after hitting two deer, rolling into oncoming vehicle

As the SUV rolled, it struck another vehicle approaching the other direction.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-05-18 at 8.45.24 AM
MN News

'Significant' police and fire presence at active scene in Lakeville

Details are limited at this time.

Screen Shot 2021-07-07 at 7.20.12 AM
MN News

Gunman fatally shoots driver on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth after 'traffic altercation'

Police are searching for the driver of a light-colored SUV.

Screen Shot 2021-03-09 at 8.17.36 PM
MN News

Plymouth train derailment cleanup will last into the summer

The timeline has been revealed by the city, with the size of the derailment causing complications.

Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 10.27.35 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

WWE SummerSlam will be shown live at movie theaters, including 6 in MN

It's the first time the WWE's second biggest pay-per-view has been shown in theaters.

MN News

Driver, 59, killed in head-on crash in Plymouth

The crash happened on Thursday evening.

police lights
MN News

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Plymouth

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2021-03-07 at 3.59.32 PM
MN News

Freight train derails in Plymouth, 'about a dozen' cars off the tracks

The incident happened just after 1 p.m.

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 5.02.25 PM
MN News

Historic Edina movie theater permanently closed after 87 years

The theater, which is located near 50th and France, is operated by Landmark Theatres.