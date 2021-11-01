'Large police presence' at scene of incident in Belgrade, Minnesota

There is currently a "large police presence" at the scene of an incident in Belgrade, Minnesota.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office along with the police departments of Belgrade and Brooten are involved in an "ongoing investigation" in the city.

"The incident is current and active with a large police presence including specialized vehicles," the sheriff's office notes.

While few details are available as to what's happening, the sheriff's office says there is no danger to the public at this time, but "the public is asked to stay out of the area."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Belgrade is a small city of around 750 people located about 50 miles west of St. Cloud.