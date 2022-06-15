Skip to main content
1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.

Courtesy of Edina Police Department (Facebook).

5:45 P.M. UPDATE

Edina PD says the situation has been resolved and one person is in custody. 

Original story

An unspecified incident in Edina has drawn a large police presence to a neighborhood west of the Interlachen Country Club. 

Police are asking residents to remain inside their homes and avoid the area while officers respond to a scene in the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane. 

No further details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

