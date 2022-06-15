1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club
5:45 P.M. UPDATE
Edina PD says the situation has been resolved and one person is in custody.
Original story
An unspecified incident in Edina has drawn a large police presence to a neighborhood west of the Interlachen Country Club.
Police are asking residents to remain inside their homes and avoid the area while officers respond to a scene in the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.
No further details were immediately available.
