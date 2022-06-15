1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club

Edina PD says the situation has been resolved and one person is in custody.

Original story

An unspecified incident in Edina has drawn a large police presence to a neighborhood west of the Interlachen Country Club.

Police are asking residents to remain inside their homes and avoid the area while officers respond to a scene in the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.

No further details were immediately available.

