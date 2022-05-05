Skip to main content
Large police presence, vehicle on fire causes brief closure of Hwy 100 south

Large police presence, vehicle on fire causes brief closure of Hwy 100 south

It's not clear at this stage what led to the incident.

MnDOT

It's not clear at this stage what led to the incident.

A police incident on Hwy. 100 temporarily closed the southbound lanes in Golden Valley Thursday morning.

Details on the incident are sparse at this time, but traffic camera images showed a large number of law enforcement vehicles lined up across the breadth of the southbound lanes behind a car that was on fire and had a door open.

This happened near the Duluth Street exit.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.10.53 AM

Images from later on in the incident showed a reduced police presence, with traffic able to pass in a single lane, but also the blackened husk of the car.

The incident is believed to have happened around 6:30 a.m. No word on the condition of the driver at this point, nor what prompted such a large police response.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.06.53 AM

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.05.53 AM
MN News

Large police presence, vehicle fire causes brief closure of Hwy 100 south

It's not clear at this stage what led to the incident.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

MPD investigating 'suspicious death' of 2-year-old boy

The 2-year-old's infant brother was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Edina Art Fair
MN Lifestyle

Edina Art Fair returning after two-year COVID hiatus

The Edina Art Fair draws an estimated 250,000-300,000 visitors annually.

279946779_311884827797267_7808507848426662855_n
MN News

Boy arrested for 20 acts of vandalism in Forest Lake

Police say the estimated cost to repair the property damage is from $30,000 to $50,000.

Eggs
MN News

Someone's throwing eggs at vehicles in Benton County

Authorities say the suspect "disappeared quickly into the darkness."

4-web-or-mls-Living room2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell

The home's big vegetable gardens and nearby Farmers Market provide grocery bill savings

st paul pd screengrab humboldt ave shooting feb 21 2022
MN News

Four men charged in shootout outside St. Paul funeral home

The shootout left 28-year-old Agustin Martinez dead.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Death reported following house fire in Maple Grove

The severity of the fire prevented immediate rescue efforts.

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

NWS eyes on Minnesota, Iowa for possible severe weather Monday

The European and Canadian models both forecast impressive heat and humidity next week in Minnesota.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

805 Central Ave. NW
MN Property

In Faribault, a pre-Civil War home's fate rests at auction

Rice County is looking for someone to save the historic building.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota AG calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

Keith Ellison joins an attorneys general coalition that is urging President Joe Biden to cancel all publicly held debts for student borrowers.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-02-10 at 9.50.36 AM
MN News

Crash causing lane closures on Hwy. 169 for several hours

It's expected to take a while for responders to clear up.

Screen Shot 2020-03-10 at 9.28.51 PM
MN News

Road rage: Police hunt motorist who fired shot at vehicle on Hwy. 100

The incident happened in Golden Valley on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 10.01.55 PM
MN News

Large police presence at Emagine Willow Creek movie theater in Plymouth

There are few details at this stage as to what has happened.

Screen Shot 2019-03-23 at 11.53.11 AM
MN News

Hwy. 100 re-opens after police incident in Edina

A large police presence is being reported.

Screen Shot 2019-03-23 at 1.29.07 PM
MN News

How sleeping in a vehicle led to 4-hour standoff that closed Hwy. 100

A 48-year-old man from St. Paul was taken into custody.

Screen Shot 2021-05-08 at 10.01.38 PM
MN News

Serious crash causes hours-long closure on Hwy. 212

The incident happened between Norwood Young America and Cologne.

Screen Shot 2020-05-18 at 8.45.24 AM
MN News

'Significant' police and fire presence at active scene in Lakeville

Details are limited at this time.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Police say shots were fired at officers in Golden Valley

The two suspects were arrested.