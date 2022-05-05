Large police presence, vehicle fire causes brief closure of Hwy 100 south

A police incident on Hwy. 100 temporarily closed the southbound lanes in Golden Valley Thursday morning.

Details on the incident are sparse at this time, but traffic camera images showed a large number of law enforcement vehicles lined up across the breadth of the southbound lanes behind a car that was on fire and had a door open.

This happened near the Duluth Street exit.

MnDOT, via KSTP

Images from later on in the incident showed a reduced police presence, with traffic able to pass in a single lane, but also the blackened husk of the car.

The incident is believed to have happened around 6:30 a.m. No word on the condition of the driver at this point, nor what prompted such a large police response.