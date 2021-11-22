Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Large police response to incident in Dodge Center
Publish date:

Large police response to incident in Dodge Center

Triton Public Schools have been placed in a soft lockdown as a precaution.
Author:

Credit: Google

Triton Public Schools have been placed in a soft lockdown as a precaution.

An incident in Dodge Center has drawn a large police response and prompted a nearby school to lockdown Monday afternoon. 

Details are limited, but the Dodge County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to stay away from the area of the 500 block of Third Ave. NW. Details about what is happening have not been confirmed by authorities. 

Nearby Triton Public Schools was placed in a soft lockdown, according to a message posted to the district website. 

"Attention Triton Families, We are in a soft lockdown at this time due to a situation across town. We are in communication with the sheriff's department and the students are safe at school. We may need to adjust dismissal time due to this situation. We want to keep the students in the school where they are safe until we have further information," the message reads. 

This is a developing story. 

Next Up

Dodge Center
MN News

Large police response to incident in Dodge Center

Triton Public Schools have been placed in a soft lockdown as a precaution.

rochester 1
MN Property

Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M

It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
MN News

Fight breaks out during student sit-in protesting Rittenhouse verdict

The high school issued a shelter in place as a result of the altercation.

deer hunting
MN News

Man shot in group hunting accident in southern Minnesota

It happened Saturday afternoon in Olmsted County.

long term care elderly
MN Health

400 MN National Guard members headed to long-term care facilities

The governor also hopes to provide $50 million in federal funding to help facilities hire more workers.

Smack Shack Facebook 2
MN Food & Drink

Smack Shack's 4th Twin Cities location opens in December

It's taking over a former Fuddruckers — meaning lots of seating and a bigger kitchen.

Franconia Sculpture Park - Lorie Shaull - Flickr
Outdoors

5 outdoor spots to explore on Black Friday (instead of shopping)

There's something for everyone on this list of Twin Cities destinations.

holiday shopping
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: 4 tips to avoid holiday shopping debt

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

chan 32
MN Property

Gallery: Newly renovated Chanhassen home for sale for $1.575M

It's perfect for entertaining.

Pexels - woman grocery shopping mask covi
MN Coronavirus

As COVID surges in MN, major cities not considering mask mandates

Cities are observing the situation, but at this point more stringent mitigation efforts are now imminent.

pexels sorry closed sign hand
MN Shopping

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in Minnesota?

From delivery services and government buildings, to retail shops and libraries.

ANGELIQUE CHRISTINE LEPSCH
MN News

Missing Fridley woman's body recovered from Mississippi River

Angelique Christine Lepsch was last seen leaving her home on Nov. 14.

Related

Edina Police
MN News

No charges following domestic incident in Edina Wednesday

The incident spawned a temporary shelter-in-place for the immediate area.

Edina Police
MN News

Incident 'resolved' after Edina police ask residents to shelter in place

This is a developing story.

cougar
MN News

Crazy day in Dodge Center: First giant hail, then a cougar

Y'all might want to get outta' Dodge...

9875 36th Ave N, Plymouth, Minnesota
MN News

Student arrested after shots fired at Plymouth school

The school was placed in a lockdown.

Image from iOS (3)
MN News

Man shot dead by police during incident in Brooklyn Center

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

MN News

Suspect in custody after deputy shot with arrow in Sauk Centre

Local schools are on a soft lockdown while the incident is handled.

Proctor football
MN Sports

MN high school football team being investigated for 'student misconduct'

Football activities for grades 9-12 have been paused amid the investigation.

Mounds view 7 - crime scene
MN News

Police 'use of force' incident reported in Mounds View

The Minnesota BCA is investigating, with more details expected soon.