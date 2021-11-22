Large police response to incident in Dodge Center

An incident in Dodge Center has drawn a large police response and prompted a nearby school to lockdown Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Dodge County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to stay away from the area of the 500 block of Third Ave. NW. Details about what is happening have not been confirmed by authorities.

Nearby Triton Public Schools was placed in a soft lockdown, according to a message posted to the district website.

"Attention Triton Families, We are in a soft lockdown at this time due to a situation across town. We are in communication with the sheriff's department and the students are safe at school. We may need to adjust dismissal time due to this situation. We want to keep the students in the school where they are safe until we have further information," the message reads.

This is a developing story.