Large tree branch falls on MN man, crushing him to death

Police said the man was out in the yard, doing tree trimming work with his son.

A 62-year-old Wyoming man died after being crushed by a large tree branch Sunday.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was trimming a damaged tree with his 23-year-old son at their home on the 25300 block of Forest Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe.

While working, a large branch Hoppe estimated to be about half the tree fell directly on the father. It was too large for the man's adult son or first responders to lift, so they had to use chainsaws to cut it into sections and free the man.

The department initially said he suffered a "traumatic injury," but Hoppe later confirmed he died while at the scene.