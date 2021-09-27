September 27, 2021
Publish date:

Large tree branch falls on Minnesota man, crushing him to death

Police said the man was out in the yard, doing tree trimming work with his son.
Author:
pixabay - tree chainsaw trunk trim cut

A 62-year-old Wyoming man died after being crushed by a large tree branch Sunday.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was trimming a damaged tree with his 23-year-old son at their home on the 25300 block of Forest Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe.

While working, a large branch Hoppe estimated to be about half the tree fell directly on the father. It was too large for the man's adult son or first responders to lift, so they had to use chainsaws to cut it into sections and free the man.

The department initially said he suffered a "traumatic injury," but Hoppe later confirmed he died while at the scene. 

Next Up

pixabay - tree chainsaw trunk trim cut
MN News

Large tree branch falls on MN man, crushing him to death

Police said the man was out in the yard, doing tree trimming work with his son.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 11.19.01 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

AEW to debut in Minnesota with Rampage, Full Gear PPV

The upstart wrestling promotion has soared in popularity.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Woman reported missing since Friday, last seen near Hinckley

She doesn't have any of her personal belongings with her.

St. Paul shooting scene on 9/24/21.
MN News

Son arrested in fatal shooting of his father in St. Paul

The son was also injured in the incident.

Valleyfair
Minnesota Life

ValleySCARE returns this Saturday with new attractions

It's the first time the Shakopee park has been open for the Halloween-themed attractions since 2019.

Mary Moriarty
MN News

Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender, is running for Hennepin County Attorney

Current county attorney Mike Freeman isn't seeking re-election.

amtrak in st. paul
MN News

Amtrak service stopped west of St. Paul after fatal derailment in Montana

Service is unavailable through Tuesday.

Vic Richfield auto theft PD - rectangle crop
MN News

Dog home safe after car he was in was stolen in Richfield

Vic walked up to a man in a St. Paul park and was then reunited with his family.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 9.09.59 AM
MN News

Family reveals horrific details after violent assault of SCSU swimmer

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 2.26.57 PM
MN Lifestyle

Family of teen who died of cancer reaches landmark fundraising goal 11 years later

The family of Dylan Witschen announced the milestone Saturday.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Man shot after argument turns physical in downtown St. Cloud

Police are investigating whether the shooting is connected to two other incidents in the city.

Related

police lights
MN News

MN man dead after pickup goes into ditch, crashes into 'large tree'

Authorities aren't sure exactly when the crash occurred.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

MN man killed after 2 pickups crash into ditch near Little Falls

The driver of one vehicle turned left onto a highway in front of the other, the State Patrol said.

Screen Shot 2021-09-17 at 10.42.39 AM
MN News

Tree branch falls on tent in Mankato, killing 4-year-old girl

The tree branch fell at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Chainsaw tree
MN News

Man falls to his death trying to remove tree from rooftop

It happened Tuesday, Sept. 17 in a rural area near Ely.

Flickr - utility pole power line
MN News

Tree trimmer electrocuted in fatal accident in Big Lake Township

The 33-year-old was reportedly cutting branches from an evergreen at the time.

Muir Woods National Monument
MN News

'Large Redwood tree' falls, kills Minnesota man in California

The 28-year-old was walking on a trail Tuesday when the tree fell.

tree
MN News

Minnetonka man killed after uprooted tree rolls onto him

The man was working to remove a tree that had been uprooted during a recent storm.

Chainsaw tree
MN News

Man killed by falling tree in Oak Grove

The 49-year-old was trying to cut the tree down at the time.