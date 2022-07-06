Laser pointed at plane descending into MSP Airport

Skip to main content
Authorities say someone in Kenyon, Minnesota pointed a laser at an airplane descending into the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday. 

According to the Kenyon Police Department, the pilot reported the incident to Minneapolis Air Traffic Control. 

"It's unfortunate that we have to tell the public to avoid these kinds of actions," the department stated. "It should be common sense." 

The Federal Aviation Administration reported a 42% rise in laser pointing incidents last year compared to 2020 for a total of 9,723 reports

"Laser strikes on aircraft remain a serious threat to aviation safety," the administration's website states. "Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers." 

Regulators can impose civil penalties for up to $11,000 per violation, according to the administration.The FAA has imposed civil penalties up to $30,800 against people for multiple laser incidents. 

Kenyon is around 50 miles south of MSP Airport.

