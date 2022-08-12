Skip to main content
Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors

Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors

The cancellation announcement says the promoter walked away from the gig after being harassed by some local residents.

Visitors at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Courtesy photo.

The cancellation announcement says the promoter walked away from the gig after being harassed by some local residents.

The sudden cancellation of a summer concert is the latest cause of finger pointing among locals in Two Harbors. 

County music band Shenandoah was set to perform next Saturday at the Rockin' the Docks summer concert at the Two Harbors Depot. 

Lovin' Lake County, the county's official tourism marketing organization, announced Thursday the show had been cancelled after the event organizer was "treated so poorly" by a local business and prospective beverage vendor that they "opted to pull out of the event, making it impossible to proceed." 

The statement produced backlash from Re-sign and Recall, a grassroots organization which campaigned for the recall of controversial Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson, which was successful thanks to an overwhelming “yes to recall” vote on Tuesday.

In a statement, the group alleged poor ticket sales had prompted the cancellation and expressed displeasure that an out-of-county businesses was approached to provide service at the event. 

The post had many community members questioning whether or not Lovin' Lake County had been honest about the circumstances of the cancelation. 

On Friday, Lovin' Lake County's Board of Directors released a follow-up statement to "dispel misinformation and rumors" about the cancellation. 

"It was cancelled due to the concert promoter pulling out after some local individuals began harassing the promoter and their business partners, directly and online through social media to the point that the promoter walked away," the board stated. "Without a promoter, the event cannot take place as they provide all of the assets needed." 

Janelle Jones is the founder and president of Lovin' Lake County, according to state records. 

The board said ticket sales had nothing to do with the cancelation and a business from Duluth was only considered to provide beverage service at the event after three local vendors declined. 

"Lovin’ Lake County made it clear from the beginning that a local option is preferred," the statement reads, continuing the state another local purveyor was offered the opportunity after saying they'd not been considered. 

"However, that establishment never replied or completed the process, but rather began acting out against the promoter," the board wrote, adding they shared the circumstances of the cancelation Thursday in hopes of the story being "a wake-up call for everyone to begin treating each other with dignity and respect." 

"This is an unfortunate situation for all as everyone now loses out," the statement continues. "Lovin’ Lake County has supported many local businesses, including the vendor involved with the negative treatment of the promoter with multiple grants in recent months, event support and regular advertising." 

The board also stated the cancelation had no connection to Swanson, former Mayor who was recalled on Tuesday. 

All tickets for the Shenandoah concert will be refunded.

Next Up

image
MN News

Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors

The cancellation announcement says the promoter walked away from the gig after being harassed by some local residents.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 1.58.08 PM
MN News

Fatal crash shuts down southbound I-35 north of Twin Cities

A massive backup has built in wake of the fatal crash.

Christopher Keyes
MN News

Prolific speeder charged in crash that killed woman, 75, in Plymouth

The man has seven speeding tickets dating back to 2019.

minneapolis police
MN News

Hunt for suspect who broke into apartment, fatally stabbed man

The homicide is the 57th to happen this year in the city.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 9.32.38 AM
Minnesota Life

Event center planned for 129-year-old Grain Belt building in Minneapolis

From beer tasting room to ballroom.

David Tomassoni
MN News

Iron Range lawmaker David Tomassoni dies from ALS at 69

He served in the Senate for 22 years.

minnesota state fair
MN Lifestyle

How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair this year

The fair released its money-saving tips Thursday, including on parking, admission and entertainment.

Motel 6 Rochester
MN News

Threat of 'potential overdoses' among youths prompts Motel 6 raid

Rochester police says fentanyl pills were among the items seized.

boyd huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

Boyd Huppert, Twin Cities TV stations among Murrow Award winners

The KARE 11 personality known for his 'Land of 10,000 Stories' feature was among the national winners.

Bar beer
MN News

Study: Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans almost $8 billion in 2019

The study was published by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Disney+
TV, Movies and The Arts

Price of Disney+ is going up, unless you want ads

The ad-free version of Disney+ will increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, effective Dec. 8.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

The two suspects were spotted leaving a barber shop.

Related

International Eelpout Festival
MN News

Impasse with county forces cancellation of Eelpout Festival

The shocking announcement was made Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 10.02.58 AM
MN Food & Drink

Want to buy the Vanilla Bean in Two Harbors?

Home of the bacon-wrapped mini donut Bloody Mary.

MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: List of everything canceled, closed or postponed in Minnesota

This list will be updated as more cancelations occur.

116103497_10158447241474650_2495785598192788655_o-1
MN News

Minnesota Renaissance Festival canceled until next year

The event draws in 300,000 people annually.

Winstock
Minnesota Life

Winstock Country Musical Festival canceled, will return in 2021

The annual festival was due to be held June 12-13 in rural Winsted.

lakes area music festival brainerd
MN Music and Radio

Alleged breakthrough COVID-19 cases bring sudden end to Brainerd music festival

Two musicians, who reported being vaccinated, tested positive.

Mayor Chris Swanson and his wife.
MN News

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson: 'I will not resign'

The mayor now faces a recall vote in the August primaries.

MN News

Minnesota man missing after music festival in Texas

The 25 year old was last seen early Saturday morning.