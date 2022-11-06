Skip to main content
Latest data: Minnesota's flu, RSV hospitalizations surge

Respiratory illnesses are continuing to surge in Minnesota, earlier than expected.

Photo by Aditya Romansa on Unsplash

The end of October worsened Minnesota's surge in influenza and respiratory syncytial virus hospitalizations, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. 

The latest weekly influenza and respiratory illness activity report for the week ending Oct. 29 showed 41 new influenza-related hospitalizations, up sharply from the 14 hospitalized recorded the prior week.  

Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report. Week 43 (week ending Oct. 29, 2022). Source: Minnesota Department of Health. 

School outbreaks of influenza are also on the rise, with 18 new outbreaks in the latest report — more than twice as many recorded the prior week. 

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are also continuing to surge and majorly strain local hospitals. RSV-related hospitalizations in the seven-county metro continued to climb through the end of October, according to the recent data. 

Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report. Week 43 (week ending Oct. 29, 2022). Source: Minnesota Department of Health. 

The rise in hospitalizations occurred alongside a major spike in the RSV positivity rate, which reached over 47% statewide. 

Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report. Week 43 (week ending Oct. 29, 2022). Source: Minnesota Department of Health. 

