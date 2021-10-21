Latest to wade into Mpls. Question 2 debate is ... Ben & Jerry's?

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream has taken up its next cause: public safety in Minneapolis.

The company, which is known worldwide for its vocal support of progressive actions, came out Thursday in support of the public safety charter amendment Minneapolis voters will face on Nov. 2.

The ballot question asks:

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove the Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions by the Department of Public Safety, with those specific functions to be determined by the Mayor and City Council by ordinance; which will not be subject to exclusive mayoral power over its establishment, maintenance, and command; and which could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?

It has been the subject of fierce debate, with current Mayor Jacob Frey opposed to such a charter amendment — a stance being highlighted by some of his challengers.

Ben & Jerry's urged Minneapolis residents to vote yes, calling it "a chance to fundamentally transform their city’s approach to public safety, creating a model that will guide and inspire cities and towns all across the US to do the same."

The Vermont-based business argues, under the current system, "police are routinely asked to respond to issues outside of their expertise – everything from mental-health crises and substance use to loud music, a loose dog, or wellness checks on seniors."

A Department of Public Safety, which would include police officers, could offer responders such as social workers, mental health specialists and "de-escalation experts," leaving armed police to "to respond to violent or dangerous situations."

The creation of a Department of Public Safety is opposed by, among others, Frey, Gov. Tim Walz, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Minnesota Republicans, and MPD chief Medaria Arradondo, with Frey and Arradondo arguing it would complicate the chain of command by involving the elected city council in police matters, with MPD currently under the control of the mayor's office.

But those in favor of a "yes" vote – such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, Mayoral candidates Kate Knuth and Sheila Nezhad, and Minnesota AG Keith Ellision – see the Department of Public Safety as a way of shifting to a more accountable and flexible public safety system that they believe has been beholden to the controversial Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis for too long.