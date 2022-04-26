Lawmaker with Long COVID hospitalized after leaving Senate session

A DFL senator who struggled with Long COVID had to leave a legislative session in St. Paul on Tuesday after being taken ill.

Sen. Lindsey Port (D-Burnsville) issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon revealing she experienced "a medical situation" during the Senate floor session.

She was taken to Regions Hospital for a "full and thorough examination." She says her condition is stable and expects to be discharged "soon."

"As I recently revealed publicly, I am living with the effects of Long Covid, and medical professionals are currently evaluating to see if that is the reason for this incident," she continued.

"I want to thank the quick and professional action taken by my Senate colleagues, Senate staff, and the medical professionals who attended to me."

Port spoke about her struggles with Long COVID in the Star Tribune in April, saying she has been dealing with recurring numbness and tingling in her toes and feet, which sometimes spreads to her leg, requiring her to use a cane. She's also suffered from shortness of breath, asthmatic attacks, and kidney stones.

The 39-year-old mother-of-two required hospitalization after catching COVID-19 in March 2020, before the vaccines had been developed and approved for use.

The Mayo Clinic says that symptoms from COVID-19 can persist over a prolonged period, with the virus causing damage to the lungs, heart, and brain, which in turn can cause long-term health problems – even after mild bouts of the disease.