Skip to main content
Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury

Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury

The incident happened during the protests for Winston Smith in 2021.

Minneapolis Police, Facebook

The incident happened during the protests for Winston Smith in 2021.

A woman is suing two Minneapolis police officers, claiming they caused a brain injury by knocking her to the ground during a protest over the police killing of Winston Smith in 2021.

Amy Bligh, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, alleges she was shoved by officers Nicholas Anderson and Andrew Ruden on June 4, 2021 in the Uptown neighborhood, hitting her head on the pavement. She suffered a gash to her head that had to be stapled shut, and led to thousands of dollars in medical expenses and lost wages.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in federal court on the 46-year-old's behalf, claiming excessive force was used by Anderson and Ruden. Bligh also claims the two violated her civil rights.

According to the court filing, Bligh bought around $300-worth of pizza and bottled water for protesters and was participating in a "peaceful protest." Shortly after the pizza arrived, a swath of MPD officers showed up on bicycles. 

The officers lined up and began to advance towards protesters, "demanding they move back and physically moving them back," the lawsuit reads.

Bligh attempted to grab her things, which included the water and pizza. However, the officers got between her and the items and ignored her requests to retrieve them. The filing claims Bligh complied and continued walking away from the officers.

Bligh turned around to say something while walking and "both Anderson and Ruden pushed Bligh in the chest or upper arms causing her to topple backwards, fall down and strike her head hard, knocking her unconscious and leaving her bleeding on the street."

The lawsuit reiterated that Bligh wasn't a threat during the interaction with authorities.

Bligh also wasn't given immediate aid while she was on the ground. The injury required about 12 staples and Bligh was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She was hospitalized for two days and discharged from the Hennepin County Medical Center on June 6, 2021.

According to the lawsuit, Bligh incurred over $23,000 in medical bills relating to the incident.

Anderson and Ruden allegedly filed "false and misleading" police reports on the matter, claiming "Bligh raised her right hand in a fist and somehow appeared threatening to them." Despite the report, no charges were filed against Bligh.

Bligh and her attorneys are seeking to claim punitive damages caused by the two officers. An official amount will be determined later as a jury trial has been demanded in the case.

"This suit is about holding the defendant officers accountable for using force against a peaceful protester — there was simply no reason for them to push Ms. Bligh down. Unfortunately, we have seen a pattern of the Minneapolis Police Department magnifying local tragedies by injuring individuals peacefully demonstrating against police injustice," said Ryan Vettleson, one of the attorneys representing Bligh.

A city spokesperson provided the following statement to Bring Me The News on Friday:

"The City Attorney’s Office just learned of the lawsuit and is reviewing the Complaint."

The city and its police department have faced a multitude of lawsuits dating back to 2020-2021 over protests surrounding the police killings of Smith and George Floyd. The most recent settlement reached was $600,000 to 12 protesters injured at the Floyd protests in 2020.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights found through a two-year investigation the police department had engaged in an unlawful "pattern or practice of race discrimination" over a period of at least a decade, and found the city's response to the civil unrest of 2020 to be uncoordinated, disorganized and plagued with poor communication.

Hennepin County prosecutors said MPD officers are "much less professional and respectful than officers from other police departments" in the report, released in April 2022.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury

The incident happened during the protests for Winston Smith in 2021.

Hazmat
MN News

Hazmat response to apartment building after worker reported dizziness, nausea

The building was cleared, with no hazardous materials found.

snow
MN Weather

Rain to snow Monday; where will bigger winter storm track next week?

Monday looks wet in the form of rain. Will the bigger system track too far south to impact Minnesota?

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.27.01 PM
MN News

Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.

unnamed
MN Property

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

JB Vang Partners Inc. has proposed housing, commercial space and more for the area.

Ghosts S2 Ep1
TV, Movies and The Arts

Are people from Duluth two-faced? This CBS comedy thinks so

A couple from Duluth are featured on the season two premiere of the CBS show "Ghosts."

Arezzo Ristorante
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'

The restaurant has been operating on the Minneapolis/Edina border since 2001.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 5.06.31 PM
MN News

Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

The collision happened Thursday morning in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 4.22.20 PM
MN News

FBI investigating second south metro armed bank robbery Thursday

Two robberies happened hours apart in Apple Valley and Lakeville.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Man dies after being found shot in Minneapolis homeless encampment

A homicide investigation has been launched.

SuspectAppleValleyBankRobbery
MN News

Police: Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

The suspect demanded money with a gun at the Huntington Bank off of Cedar Avenue.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Where national arts grants will reach in Minnesota in 2023

The National Endowment for the Arts has unveiled its first round of 2023 grant recipients.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis to pay more than $700,000 to protesters over police brutality

The claims date back to protests following George Floyd's and Winston Smith's killings.

MN News

Lawsuit claims Minneapolis officer knocked woman unconscious

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Man sues Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in mistaken identity case

The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on Oct. 11.

Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 5.48.13 PM
MN News

Court approves $600K payment to protesters, restrictions on Minneapolis police

Each of the 12 protesters will receive $50,000 as a result.

Minneapolis police
MN News

ACLU lawsuit alleges Minneapolis illegally withholds police misconduct files

The city buries police misconduct and disciplinary actions from the public, calling it "coaching," the lawsuit states.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Suspects ram Minneapolis police car, damage other vehicles during chase

A woman was also injured during the incident.

Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 1.11.05 PM
MN News

MPD chief 'confident' officers will still show up after Question 2 vote

Arradondo held a press conference Wednesday in which he urged for a 'No' vote.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after gunshots reported in north Minneapolis

The incident happened in the Willard-Hay neighborhood late Thursday night.