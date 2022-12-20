Lazzaro co-defendant pleads guilty in child sex trafficking case

Skip to main content
The former chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans is accused of recruiting minors for sex.

A St. Paul woman named as a co-defendant alongside former GOP strategist Anton Lazzaro in a federal child sex trafficking case has taken a plea deal.

Gisela Castro Medina, 20, and the 32-year-old Lazzaro are accused of recruiting six minors — one as young as 15 years old — to engage in sex acts with Lazzaro from May 2020 to December 2020.

Medina, who formerly served as the chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans, has agreed to plead guilty to two out of the seven charges she faced, with the other five dismissed.

Court documents state Medina met Lazzaro through the "Seeking Arrangements" website, which is otherwise known as a "sugar daddy" website. Communication began between the two when Lazzaro invited Medina and a minor to his condo at the Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis. Lazzaro was allegedly aware the victim was 16 years old prior to her showing up, according to the complaint.

Lazzaro then provided Medina and the minor alcohol and paid them $600 to perform sex acts with him, charges state. The minor and Lazzaro engaged in the same activity multiple times, with the victim and Medina being paid each time. Medina allegedly took half of what Lazzaro paid.

Lazzaro then told Medina to use encrypted social media apps such as WhatsApp and Signal to help her recruit minors for him, where five others found. She allegedly told the victims that Lazzaro was "an older guy with a lot of money, and that he wanted to be a sugar daddy to younger girls."

Medina admitted in court documents that she knew the victims were minors when she was contacting them and stated Lazzaro would buy "alcohol, vaping cartridges, food, smartphones, high-end purses, rooms in the Hotel Ivy and transportation." 

Medina also confessed that Lazzaro would compensate her with cash, Venmo payments, rent, utility costs, tuition, car payments, travel expenses and other items.

Medina and Lazzaro were also accused of obstructing law enforcement's investigation by attempting to silence a 15-year-old victim. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Medina picked up the victim and "provided her with hundreds of dollars in cash, gift cards, vapes and alcohol from Lazzaro."

Lazzaro also reportedly threatened officers during the investigation.

Medina pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and aiding and abetting sex trafficking by obstruction. The plea deal will dismiss five counts of sex trafficking minors. She initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in September 2021.

Medina is expected to be sentenced following the conclusion of Lazzaro's trial, which is scheduled to begin in March.

Lazzaro's arrest saw authorities seize $371,000 in cash and a number of valuable precious metals from his apartment, as well as seizing his Ferrari.

His arrest predicated the downfall of then Minnesota GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan, for whom Lazzaro was a former strategist and friend, hosting a podcast with her and attending her wedding to the late Jim Hagedorn.

Related

Anton Lazzaro and Gisela Medina.
MN News

19-year-old charged as co-defendant in Lazzaro child sex trafficking case

She is facing seven counts related to sex trafficking of a minor.

Gisela Medina Sherburne County Jail - 2021.09.23 - crop 2
MN News

19-year-old charged alongside Anton Lazzaro pleads not guilty

She's accused of helping the GOP operative traffic underage girls.

Anderson Associates Lazzaro press conference Sept 7 2021 screengrab
MN News

Civil lawsuit accuses Lazzaro of being sex trafficking 'ringmaster'

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a teenager and her parents.

Anton Lazzaro
MN News

Judge: Accused child sex trafficker Lazzaro threatened police officer

Lazzaro, the judge wrote, told the officer he knew where they lived.

Gisela Medina Sherburne County Jail - 2021.09.23 - crop 2
MN News

Lazzaro co-defendant will get to leave halfway house for Valentine's Day

She's accused of helping Anton Lazzaro recruit underage girls for sex.

Anton Lazzaro
MN News

Lazzaro seeks pretrial release, pledges 'Truman Show' confinement in luxury condo

The GOP donor and strategist is awaiting trial for federal child sex trafficking charges.

Anton Lazzaro and Gisela Medina.
MN News

St. Thomas College Republicans chair, 19, arrested in child sex conspiracy probe

She was arrested in Florida in connection to the case that saw Anton Lazzaro indicted on Thursday.

Daisy Joy Buley
MN News

Mom pleads guilty to sex trafficking young daughter

Her trial was set to begin this week.