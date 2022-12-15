Skip to main content
Le Sueur County authorities searching for young man last seen leaving home

Le Sueur County authorities searching for young man last seen leaving home

Authorities believe the 25-year-old man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Shawn Michael Mooring. Courtesy of Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believe the 25-year-old man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Authorities in Le Sueur County are searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing amid an apparent mental health crisis Tuesday night. 

Shawn M. Mooring was last seen leaving his home in rural Cleveland Township, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office. 

The agency said Mooring left home on foot, wearing a white shirt, gray vest, blue jeans, white socks and sandals. He described as 6'01" and 180 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. 

The sheriff's office on Thursday afternoon said investigators have searched the area and reviewed social media accounts and bank records, but haves so far not found any information helpful to the investigation. 

Anyone who has any information regarding Mooring's whereabouts is asked to call the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office at 507-375-4440. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 2.51.57 PM
MN News

Le Sueur County authorities searching for young man last seen leaving home

Authorities believe the 25-year-old man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot during police incident in New Auburn, few details released hours later

The BCA is investigating the incident.

Baumgartner
MN News

Duluth Chamber of Commerce president charged with drunk-driving

Matt Baumgartner was also convicted of DWI in 2017, court records show.

image
MN Food & Drink

Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday

The event doubles as a charitable drive.

wine-g7031c0d0c_1280
MN Business

The 10 municipal liquor stores with the best sales in 2021

The figures for 2021 have finally been released.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 13

Hospitalizations decreased after jumping in last week's report.

STPSchoolBus
Minnesota Life

Watch: St. Paul man helps pull school bus out of snowy ditch

Fresh snowfall is causing some issues on Minnesota roads.

image
MN Shopping

Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center faces delay

City officials hope the plans will spark further revitalization at the aging mall.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 10.17.18 AM
MN Weather

Heavy, wet snow cuts power to 50,000 homes and counting

The heavy snow is impacting power lines.

MinneapolisMayorJacobFrey
MN Business

Mayor Frey launches work group to address empty downtown storefronts

It follows the exit from downtown of multiple major retailers in recent years.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 4
MN News

Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall

The driver has been identified as a 39-year-old man from Bloomington.

image
MN News

Woman convicted of murder in 2021 crash that killed 2 in Burnsville

A brother and sister are accused of racing on County Road 42 before the deadly crash.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 10.35.03 AM
MN News

Cause of deadly Le Sueur County home explosion revealed

Kailey Lynn Mach, a 20-year-old Augsburg College student, died in the explosion.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 7.28.32 AM
MN News

Man found dead in 26 inches of water in Le Sueur County

The 45-year-old was found in near the shoreline on Lake Washington.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Medford man dies in Le Sueur County crash

The 49-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

st louis co missing person terry - edit
MN News

MN man, 60, still missing despite 'extensive search efforts'

Local authorities are now asking for the public's help locating the man.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body found in Mankato near where missing man was last seen

A public appeal to find a 20-year-old man was issued at the weekend.

police lights
MN News

Woman, 20, killed in home explosion in Le Sueur County

She was reportedly housesitting at the time of her death.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup in Le Sueur County

The crash happened at a curve in the road.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Le Sueur County man jailed after body found in burning structure

The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.