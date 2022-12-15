Le Sueur County authorities searching for young man last seen leaving home

Authorities in Le Sueur County are searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing amid an apparent mental health crisis Tuesday night.

Shawn M. Mooring was last seen leaving his home in rural Cleveland Township, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.

The agency said Mooring left home on foot, wearing a white shirt, gray vest, blue jeans, white socks and sandals. He described as 6'01" and 180 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office on Thursday afternoon said investigators have searched the area and reviewed social media accounts and bank records, but haves so far not found any information helpful to the investigation.

Anyone who has any information regarding Mooring's whereabouts is asked to call the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office at 507-375-4440.