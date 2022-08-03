Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash

A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County.

Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.

He allegedly lost control of his Corvette, crashed into a utility pole and rolled the vehicle several times.

The crashed car came to a rest upside down, with McLean pinned under the vehicle. McLean did not survive.

"Speed appears to be a contributing factor," a release from the sheriff's office says.

The county is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Kris Scott at 651-775-9981.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.