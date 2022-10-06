Skip to main content
Legal Marijuana Now candidate for 2nd District Paula Overby dies

Legal Marijuana Now candidate for 2nd District Paula Overby dies

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Paula Overby campaign website

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Paula Overby, a third-party candidate running for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District with the Legal Marijuana Now Party, has died just over a month before Election Day.

Family of Overby, who was 68, announced her death Wednesday. Overby was one of three major-party candidates on the ballot in the race for the seat currently held by DFL incumbent Angie Craig. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Overby had been involved in third-party politics since 2014. She ran as an independent in 2014 and 2016, becoming the first openly transgender candidate to run for Congress in Minnesota. In 2018, she challenged Sen. Amy Klobuchar as a Green Party candidate.

“A growing percentage of Americans recognize that two political bureaucracies in Washington are no longer representing the American people,” Overby’s website reads.

“I am proud to represent the Legal Marijuana Now party in our efforts to end another American war: The War on Drugs.”

It's the second consecutive election that the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District has died shortly before the election. In 2020, candidate Adam Weeks died in September. 

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office says that Overby's name will remain on the ballot and the election date for CD-2 will remain the same.

Legal Marijuana Now Party Chairman Tim Davis told the Star Tribune that Overby had recently been hospitalized for heart problems but that he was “gobsmacked” to hear of her death.

And just over a month until Election Day, David said it's unlikely the party will nominate another candidate. But he did say his party would meet Wednesday to discuss the situation.

The Legal Marijuana Now Party achieved major-party status in Minnesota in 2018. 

Early voting is already underway in the competitive race, which will decide who represents parts of the south metro and southeastern Minnesota. Craig, who was first elected in 2018, is being challenged by Republican Tyler Kistner.

Both Craig and Kistner have issued statements of condolences as news broke of Overby's death.

“Cheryl and I were saddened to hear of Paula Overby’s passing this morning, and we are sending our deepest condolences to Paula’s family and friends at this difficult time," Craig's statement read. 

"Minnesota is better for her involvement in our community and she will be missed.”

"Paula Overby cared deeply about our state, and the principles she believed in," Kistner said. "It was an honor to have gotten to known Paula throughout this campaign. My thoughts and prayers go out to Paula's family and friends during this difficult time."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.06.38 AM
MN News

Legal Marijuana Now candidate for 2nd District Paula Overby dies

Election Day is Nov. 8.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Sartell woman, 94, killed in collision with semi-truck

The crash happened in Haven Township near St. Cloud.

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 4.36.07 PM
MN News

Woman reported missing from Anoka County is found safe

An alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 3.51.39 PM
Minnesota Life

Gallery: Behind the scenes of new and improved Duluth Haunted Ship

A hull lot of horror.

fire truck
MN News

Explosion reported near Hastings; man airlifted to hospital

Authorities say the victim has serious injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 2.30.07 PM
MN News

School faces uncertain future after land sold to Catholic nonprofit

The school near Marine on St. Croix sits on land that's just been sold.

FormerGlencoeFireChief
MN News

Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash

Gary Vogt was 72.

BikeCarSceneMpls
MN News

Boy suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in car-bike collision in Minneapolis

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 2.01.46 PM
MN News

Ellison sues Fleet Farm, alleging 'illegal and negligent' gun sales to straw buyers

The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm harmed Minnesotans.

North Memorial Health Hospital
MN News

Man dies from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis shooting

The death marked the 69th homicide of the year in the city.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Island cabin is one of northernmost homes for sale in MN

Want to buy one of the northernmost homes on the market in Minnesota?

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 4.54.42 PM
MN News

Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000

A third suspect has not yet been identified.

Related

CraigKistner
Congressional elections

Election 2020 preview: Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District

Democrat freshman Rep. Angie Craig  vies against Republican Tyler Kistner

Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 4.23.32 PM
MN News

2nd District candidate Kistner faces ethics complaint over financial disclosure

Kistner is a Republican candidate in Minnesota's most competitive congressional race.

Rep. Angie Craig
MN News

Rep. Angie Craig wins legal victory in fight over special election

She argues that the election should happen on Nov. 3.

Rep. Angie Craig
MN News

Angie Craig files lawsuit over delayed 2nd District election

Craig argues the district cannot go without representation until a February special election, despite state law that requires it.

CraigKistner
Congressional elections

After court rejection, Kistner appeals to SCOTUS to postpone CD2 election

Republican Tyler Kistner, challenging Democrat Rep. Angie Craig in CD2, is pushing to postpone the election after the death of a third party candidate

CraigKistner
MN News

Craig, ahead by 9,000 votes, declares victory over Kistner

The AP has not yet called the race

adam weeks
Elections 2020

Special election for 2nd district race after candidate dies

Adam Weeks of the Legal Marijuana Now Party has died.

Screen Shot 2020-07-10 at 11.16.42 AM
MN News

Rep. Angie Craig outraised by GOP challenger in latest campaign filing

The 2nd District is shaping up to be another close race this November.