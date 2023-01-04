Legislative leaders promise swift action on codifying abortion access, other priorities

Skip to main content
Lawmakers are sharing their key priorities for 2023.

Abortion rights advocates at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Tuesday, May 3 in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Democratic lawmakers in the Minnesota Legislature are aligned on their values and poised to work quickly on a wide range of priorities this session, leaders from both the House and Senate said Wednesday. 

"This trifecta will not allow Republicans to be an obstacle to doing the work for the people of Minnesota," House Speaker Melissa Hortman said during a Wednesday morning press conference at the State Capitol. 

With the so-called trifecta of Democratic control of the House, Senate and Governor's Office, lawmakers are expected to pass numerous bills that were previously blocked by the former, Republican-led Senate. 

The first piece of legislation introduced into both the House and Senate this session is the Protect Reproductive Options Act, which would enshrine the right to an abortion into state statute. 

The move would further protect abortion access, which is currently upheld by a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling from 1995. 

"Minnesotans have been loud and clear that they want legal protection for their reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy," Hortman said. 

Establishing paid and family medical leave to allow Minnesotans to take time away from work to care for a family member or themselves is another top DFL priority in 2023. 

The law would improve economic security for families and help prevent workers from leaving the workforce altogether amid a temporary circumstance, according to proponents of the proposal. 

Other DFL priorities include a package of bills aimed to increase voter participation. Proposals are expected to include changes to voter registration and provisions to restore voting rights to some with a criminal record. 

Also during Wednesday's press conference, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic promised more funding for special education and related support services. 

Tax credits to improve access to affordable childcare and a goal to achieve 100% carbon-free energy by 2040 were also noted as key priorities. 

Lawmakers are expected to share details more about their proposal for marijuana legalization Thursday. 

