Legislative proposals seek funding for Twin Cities-Duluth passenger rail service

Advocates of the Northern Lights Express are hoping 2023 will be their year.

Photo via Imagine Duluth 2035 / city of Duluth.

Advocates of the Northern Lights Express are hoping 2023 will be their year.

A proposed passenger rail service between the Twin Cities and Duluth could receive nearly $400M in federal funding if Minnesota lawmakers commit $99 million from the state’s general fund, according to a new legislative proposal.

The long-debated Northern Lights Express (NLX) could begin carrying passengers in just three years if that funding is secured, according to the NLX Alliance.

“In all of my years in elected office, I’ve never seen so much enthusiasm among legislators for a bill," Minneapolis City Council Member Andrew Johnson, chair of the NLX Alliance, stated in a news release.

With a train operating at speeds of up to 90 miles-per-hour, a one-way trip between the Twin Cities and Twin Ports would take about two-and-a-half hours, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

The Northern Lights Express (NLX) proposed passenger train between Minneapolis and Duluth. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

The Northern Lights Express (NLX) proposed passenger train between Minneapolis and Duluth. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

Proposals in both the House and Senate are seeking $99 million for engineering, design, environmental review, land acquisitions and construction of the proposed rail service. 

Those state funds would unlock up to $396 million in matching federal dollars, according to backers of the plan.

The investments are sought to make safety improvements to existing tracks and build or modify rail stations to serve the route. The train would start at Target Field in Minneapolis and stop in Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley, Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth.

NLX construction would cost about $425M total, according to estimates from MNDOT.

If lawmakers can’t agree to spend $99 million from the general fund, a separate legislative proposal seeks bonding for the project instead. 

If constructed, the service would operate on approximately 152 miles of an existing BNSF Railway corridor. The service would make four round-trips daily and be operated by Amtrak or a similar provider, according to the NLX Alliance. 

Passenger rail advocates are optimistic a DFL-controlled House and Senate will bring progress on transit proposals that've stalled in years past due to opposition from Republican lawmakers. 

But Gov. Tim Walz's two-year state budget proposal released Tuesday seeks $19.9 million for the NLX project, according to press secretary Claire Lancaster, some $80 million short of the sum needed.

