WATCH: Video shows terrifying moment train derails in Fairmont

Frightening video shows the moment a train carrying ethanol derailed in southern Minnesota, sending tankers tumbling off the tracks.

The derailment happened on the northwest side of Fairmont around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, near the Martin County Fairgrounds at the corner of County Road 26 and 190th Avenue. Authorities said nobody was injured, but fire specialists were on the scene to help respond.

The video, taken from inside a waiting vehicle by Tracie Schumann, shows the train rumbling through a crossing. At one point, a large piece of what appears to be the track gets pulled up by the wheels of one of the train cars, with people in the video commenting on how "busted" the track is.

Here's the video. Warning: There video includes offensive language.

About 29 seconds in, you can hear a gasp — and the camera quickly pans to show train cars teetering on the edge, then rolling off.

"Let's get the f*** out of here," one of the vehicle's occupants says.

"What is that in there?" another asks, concerned about a possible leak.

"Let's get the f*** out of here," another repeats.

Authorities have not provided an update on the situation as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

