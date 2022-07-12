Life sentence for man who left shooting victim in Inver Grove Heights snowbank

Skip to main content
Life sentence for man who left shooting victim in a snowbank in Inver Grove Heights

Life sentence for man who left shooting victim in a snowbank in Inver Grove Heights

Three other Twin Cities men will be sentenced for their roles in the murder later this summer.

Gabriel Alfonso Sanchez Cruz. Courtesy of Dakota County Jail.

Three other Twin Cities men will be sentenced for their roles in the murder later this summer.

A Dakota County judge sentenced a 44-year-old Minneapolis man to life in prison on Tuesday for the murder of a Burnsville man in Inver Grove Heights last year. 

Bryant Lutgens, 39, of Burnsville, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a snowbank in Inver Grove Heights on Feb. 1, 2021

Last month, a jury convicted Gabriel Alfonso Sanchez Cruz of first-degree murder while committing aggravated robbery, also known as felony murder, and one count of second-degree intentional murder in Lutgens' death. 

According to charges, a witness told investigators she'd put Cruz and Lutgens in touch because she believed Lutgens possessed methamphetamine.

According to prosecutors, Cruz told others about shooting Lutgens during a robbery. Those witnesses later recounted the events to investigators. 

In the story told to authorities, Cruz pulled a gun out to rob Lutgens and Lutgens fell backwards into a snowbank while struggling with Cruz over his backpack. 

Cruz then shot Lutgens in the head, took his belongings and left, according to charges. 

A few days later, Cruz led police on a chase while driving a car that had been rented by Lutgens. During the pursuit, prosecutors said, he tossed the gun he used to kill Lutgens out of the vehicle.

Under the sentence by Judge Dania Edwards, Cruz could be eligible for parole after 30 years. 

Three other Twin Cities men are set to be sentenced later this summer for their roles in aiding Cruz — Jason Beck and Kyle Reagan are scheduled to be sentenced July 20. Ryan Whitman will be sentenced Aug. 3. 

Next Up

gabriel cruz
MN News

Life sentence for man who left shooting victim in Inver Grove Heights snowbank

Three other Twin Cities men will be sentenced for their roles in the murder later this summer.

Tyler and Anita Haller
MN News

21-year-old visiting MN severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

Tyler Haller suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

Justin Sutherland
MN Food & Drink

Justin Sutherland shares update, picture of injury inflicted by boat propeller

A fundraiser has been launched for the acclaimed Twin Cities chef.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 12.02.29 PM
MN Food & Drink

2 Minneapolis eateries get national 'historic small restaurants' grants

Two Eat Street restaurants will receive a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Larry Myers
MN News

Charges: Faribault man fatally punched veteran in road rage incident

The victim ended up in a hospital with a breathing tube keeping him alive, until he was removed from life support last week.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County investigating after FOX 9 revelations about Sheriff Hutchinson

Some of the things the troubled sheriff has been accused of include having a toxic work environment and spending thousands of taxpayer dollars.

Car crash airbags
MN News

Teen watching 'Stranger Things' at wheel causes crash in Anoka County

Her vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer, and she was lucky to survive.

Bruce Springsteen
MN Music and Radio

Bruce Springsteen bringing tour to Minnesota in 2023

"The Boss" and the E Street Band will perform at 31 locations in the United States before heading to Europe.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 8.19.46 AM
MN News

Herpes virus kills at least 1,000 carp in southern Minnesota lake

The koi herpes virus was first detected in wild common carp in Minnesota in 2017.

storm
MN Weather

Scattered storms – some strong – expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Storms Tuesday afternoon and evening will be moving fast to the southeast.

State Fair 2022 new foods (1)
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: 38 new foods, 8 new vendors announced for 2022 Minnesota State Fair

It's the annual reveal.

police tape
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

Officers arrived at the scene to find McGill, who was dead, with a gun in her hand, according to the police press release.

Related

Inver Grove Heights Police Department
MN News

Man found dead in snowbank in Inver Grove Heights

Police responded to a report of a suspicious incident around 8 a.m. Monday.

police lights
MN News

Suspect arrested in death of man found in Inver Grove Heights snowbank

Police have identified the man who was killed as 39-year-old Bryant Lutgens.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing sites in Inver Grove Heights, Stillwater expand operations

Gov. Tim Walz announced the new testing site schedules Friday.

Inver Grove Heights police
MN News

2nd arrest made after killing of Burnsville man in Inver Grove Heights

The 39-year-old victim was involved in a drug deal, according to a criminal complaint.

Screen Shot 2019-10-02 at 9.57.05 AM
MN News

Fatal crash investigation underway in Inver Grove Heights

The crash happened on Hwy. 55 near Argenta Trail.

MN News

Boy, 15, dies after being hit by driver in Inver Grove Heights

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

gabriel cruz
MN News

Charges: Drug deal goes bad as Bloomington man kills Burnsville man

Gabriel Cruz was meeting up with Bryant Lutgens to buy methamphetamines when he fatally shot him and took off with his belongings, charges state.

91990321_662314621168356_5592439610035666944_o
MN News

1 dead after Inver Grove Heights apartment fire

The victim's identity has not been released.