Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home

A lightning strike during severe storms that produced damaging winds in the Twin Cities Tuesday night into Wednesday morning started a fire that burned down a million-dollar home.

The home, located on the 11000 block of Great Oak Trail north in Grant, was struck by lightning around 1 a.m., with the homeowner calling 911 to report hearing the bolt of lightning followed by a "strong smell of gas," according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Both adults and the animals in the home got out without injury, but the house was a total loss.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the flames until nearly noon the next day.

“Due to the home’s location in a district without fire hydrants, water had to be brought in by tanker shuttle to battle the flames,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to Washington County property records, the house was valued at $1 million, while the land increased the value to $1.4 million.

Grant is located in the east metro, just west of Stillwater.