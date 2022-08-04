Skip to main content
Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home

Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home

The lightning strike around 1 a.m. Wednesday set off a devastating fire.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

The lightning strike around 1 a.m. Wednesday set off a devastating fire.

A lightning strike during severe storms that produced damaging winds in the Twin Cities Tuesday night into Wednesday morning started a fire that burned down a million-dollar home. 

The home, located on the 11000 block of Great Oak Trail north in Grant, was struck by lightning around 1 a.m., with the homeowner calling 911 to report hearing the bolt of lightning followed by a "strong smell of gas," according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Both adults and the animals in the home got out without injury, but the house was a total loss. 

Firefighters were working to extinguish the flames until nearly noon the next day. 

“Due to the home’s location in a district without fire hydrants, water had to be brought in by tanker shuttle to battle the flames,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to Washington County property records, the house was valued at $1 million, while the land increased the value to $1.4 million. 

Grant is located in the east metro, just west of Stillwater. 

Next Up

297351252_428491455989673_521920103634652196_n
MN News

Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home

The lightning strike around 1 a.m. Wednesday set off a devastating fire.

rain, raining
MN Weather

Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?

With severe drought conditions persisting, the metro area could really use the rain.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 8.14.27 AM
MN News

Police in Lakeville searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Shasha Thor was last seen on July 29 and is possibly in the Brooklyn Park area, police say.

chino latino
MN Food & Drink

Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?

The auction gives anyone a chance to own all things from chairs to bar tops and more.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Tim Walz, Scott Jensen engage in first gubernatorial debate

The candidates debated the issues facing Minnesotans for over an hour Wednesday.

image
MN Food & Drink

Rooftop opens Friday at new art-centered dining destination in Uptown

Introducing the newest attraction at Seven Points.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers tears ACL, will miss 2022-23 season

Bueckers was hoping to move past an injury-riddled sophomore season.

Deputy Dallas Edeburn
MN News

Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his vehicle

The sheriff's office said no trauma nor any signs of injury were discovered in the autopsy report.

police lights
MN News

Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified

The officer who shot the man has also been identified by the BCA.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 11.54.47 AM
MN News

What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report

The Fox News host used 2019 homicide stats in an attempt to validate her claim that Minneapolis is "still suffering" from the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

summer-lakes-beverage
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair to feature over 40 new beverages in 2022

Slushies, seltzers, beers — oh my!

image
MN News

City officials eye purchase of longtime downtown Savage hotel

The highway-side hotel is on the market.

Related

lightning, golf course
MN News

4 golfers injured by lightning strike in western Wisconsin

The bolt of lightning struck around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

MN News

Quarter-million dollar cabin in St. Louis County burns down

The fire was reported early Monday morning.

Screen Shot 2021-08-24 at 7.40.25 AM
MN Weather

Watch: Dashcam captures insane lightning strike in Twin Cities

An impressive bolt of lightning in the Roseville area Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-06-08 at 10.01.31 AM
MN News

Church burns after suspected lightning strike in west-central MN

Service was held in the church parking lot the next morning.

Screen Shot 2020-08-09 at 8.32.47 AM
MN News

Roof blown off school in Granite Falls; 3 hurt by lightning in Lakeville

More strong and severe storms are possible later Sunday.

MN News

Lightning strike suspected in house fire near Prior Lake

It happened as thunderstorms passed through Minnesota on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2021-05-08 at 10.01.38 PM
MN News

Man dies in motorcycle crash west of the Twin Cities

The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Le Sueur County man jailed after body found in burning structure

The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.