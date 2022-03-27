Skip to main content
Lino Lakes man charged with harassing, threatening Native American family while fishing

Photo by James Wheeler on Unsplash

A Lino Lakes man has been charged after he allegedly harassed a Native American family while spearfishing on a lake in Mille Lacs County.

Colin James Louvar, 23, has been charged with harassment, indecent exposure or lewdness in front of a person under the age of 16, and disorderly conduct. The harassment charge includes aggravated violations because it was an incident of racial bias, according to the criminal complaint.

On April 10, 2021, a family of four including a 13-year-old boy were spearfishing on Mille Lacs Lake in northern Mille Lacs County.

Law enforcement were called to the area after one family member reported that occupants of a nearby residence were throwing rocks at them and threatening to shoot them.

Officers went to the residence and identified several occupants, including Louvar, who was intoxicated, according to the complaint.

The victims then told officers that multiple occupants screamed profanities at the family, including calling them “bastards” and “savages” and accusing them of “killing all of our fish.”

The complaint points out the family had the legal right to spearfish in the lake under treaty agreements. 

The occupants also exposed their buttocks to the family despite the 13-year-old son’s presence, and threatened to shoot the family. Fearing for her sons’ lives, the mother began recording the interaction.

The family later identified one of the occupants and primary aggressors as Louvar. 

He was interviewed by police in December and shown a video recorded during the incident. Louvar then stated, "I'd like to apologize for my behavior. I couldn't see who was in the boat. But I'd say I am sorry. I should have stayed inside." 

