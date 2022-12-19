Skip to main content
Lino Lakes man gets 24 years in prison for torturing, kidnapping victim

Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, had previously pleaded guilty to methamphetamine trafficking and firearms charges in September.

Brooklyn Center Police

A Lino Lakes man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after he kidnapped and tortured a man over drug debt.

Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to 289 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Friday. In September, Chapa-Aguilera pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On April 21, 2021, Worthington Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on Chapa-Aguilera’s vehicle, inside of which officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol as well as more than two pounds of methamphetamine in the spare tire compartment.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Chapa-Aguilera confronted a man over drug debt at his Brooklyn Park home. Chapa-Aguilera brandished a handgun and ordered the men to get on the ground, according to court documents.

He then tied the man’s hands behind his head before beating and torturing him with a heated knife and a pipe and demanding the drug money.

Before he left the home, Chapa-Aguilera barricaded the victim in a crawlspace under the home.

The victim was later able to escape the crawlspace, though he suffered numerous burns, broken ribs and a large laceration above his eye. He required a blood transfusion as a result.

The victim contacted law enforcement, who then conducted a search of Chapa-Aguilera’s home. There, law enforcement found around three pounds of methamphetamine.

Later, on Jan. 7 of this year, law enforcement found Chapa-Aguilera driving a purple-camouflage Humvee in the Twin Cities. After a high-speed pursuit, officers disabled the vehicle. They pulled Chapa-Aguilera out of it and found a semi-automatic handgun and several rounds of ammunition inside. 

