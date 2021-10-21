Liquor store that has become shooting hotspot seeking to move

A north Minneapolis liquor store that has become a hotspot for violent crime is planning to move to a new location.

It was confirmed this week that Merwin Liquors, which has been the scene of multiple shootings in recent years, has reached out to the City of Minneapolis about finding a new location somewhere else in the city.

The city confirmed to Bring Me Then News that the store has reached out to its licenses and consumer service department seeking an alternative location so it can leave its current premises at 700 West Broadway Avenue.

Among the incidents of crime near the liquor store was a shooting in June that left a woman dead and a man critically injured.

The city noted that finding alternative locations for liquor stores is "challenging due to ordinances that set spacing and zoning requirements," but that licensing staff are working with Merwin to find a suitable location.

Meanwhile, potential buyers have been lined up for the liquor store site, with the city saying the purchasers identified as a new North Side "community development corporation" called Love Minneapolis, LLC.

The group has asked for a loan from the city's Great Streets program "to assist with the acquisition and redevelopment of the property."

A decision on this request is expected in the coming months.