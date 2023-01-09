Lisa Goodman, Minneapolis Council Member since 1998, won't seek re-election

Longtime Minneapolis City Council Member Lisa Goodman has announced she won't seek re-election in 2023.

Goodman announced her departure in an email to constituents Monday.

"The city is facing some big challenges, challenges that also present incredible opportunities," she wrote. "But now is the time for me to step back from my role in city governance and allow someone else the chance to lead."

Goodman, who took office in 1998, represents Ward 7.

Ward 7. Courtesy of City of Minneapolis.

The ward spans the western edge of downtown and nearly a dozen neighborhoods, including Kenwood, Loring Park and Lowry Hill.

Goodman's time at City Hall has included work with four mayors and more than 50 city council members. She is considered one of Mayor Jacob Frey's strongest allies on the council.

"I leave humbled, grateful and confident that Minneapolis will overcome the challenges and seize the opportunities at hand," Goodman wrote.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your constructive criticism, kindness, love and support for over 25 years, and for giving me the opportunity too contribute to the city I love so much."