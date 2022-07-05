Skip to main content
Little Falls man killed in ATV crash over holiday weekend

The 55-year-old apparently lost control and was partially ejected from the vehicle on Sunday.

A 55-year-old Little Falls man died in an ATV crash over the holiday weekend in north-central Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday on 203rd Street, about a mile north of Lastrup, in Granite Township. 

Michael Waytashek was reportedly driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV westbound on 203rd Street when he lost control, went into a ditch and rolled the vehicle. The sheriff's office said he was partially ejected during the crash. 

Shortly after life-saving measures were attempted, Waytashek was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

