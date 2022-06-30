Skip to main content
'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

"Peacebunny Cottage" is now the subject of an animal cruelty investigation.

A former dairy farm at 4562 McColl Drive in Savage, where police are investigating alleged animal cruelty against hundreds of rabbits. Source: Google Streetview.

"Peacebunny Cottage" is now the subject of an animal cruelty investigation.

For the past five years, the historic barn and idyllic pastures of Savage, Minnesota’s last farm have served as the backdrop for a young boy’s mission, as he described, to change the world through kindness “one bunny at a time.”

Peacebunny Cottage, as the farm became known, is home base for the boy’s endeavor to train endangered rabbits and spread joy on what’s been described as a 22-acre private island on the Mississippi River called Peacebunny Island.

The tale — told in the boy's book — has been recounted by numerous national press outlets, including People Magazine, The Washington Post and NBC’s Today Show.

But the dream of Peacebunny, says the Minnesota Federated Humane Societies, "instead appears to be a living nightmare for these rabbits." 

The non-profit, which assists law enforcement with animal cruelty investigations, said it launched an investigation this week when the organization learned over 250 rabbits may be living at the farm with feces "piled so high that the animals were tunneling through it." 

On Tuesday, the Savage Police Department removed 20-40 rabbit carcasses from the farm while executing a search warrant tied to an ongoing animal cruelty investigation. 

Investigators believe the neglect and cruelty discovered at the property "did not occur overnight," according to the warrant filed in Scott County. 

According to police, rabbits at the property lacked adequate food and water and were living in unsanitary conditions with flies, mice and rats. 

"I observed babies that were so tiny, they were able to get through the metal of their enclosures and then had difficulties getting back into the cages of where l observed larger adult rabbits, assumed to be their mothers," the police investigator wrote. "Some dishes were too big for these little bunnies to drink from and one almost fell into the bowl trying desperately to drink."

Rabbits Rescue Minnesota, 4 Paws animal control and the Animal Humane Society are among the organizations assisting with the response. 

The Savage Police Department's investigation is ongoing, Capt. Scott Gordon confirmed Thursday. 

The family behind the Peacebunny operation rents the barn, while the property itself is owned by someone else. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 11.18.35 AM
MN News

'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

"Peacebunny Cottage" is now the subject of an animal cruelty investigation.

ambulance
MN News

Tractor tips on embankment, killing man in Kandiyohi County

The tractor reportedly tipped and fell on top of the man, pinning him underneath.

Sloane Martin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Sloane Martin teams with Mike Golic Jr. for college football broadcasts

Martin, 33, lives in Minnesota and continues to climb the sports broadcasting ladder.

Tom Barnard
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota radio legend Tom Barnard set to leave KQRS

Barnard says he's not retiring.

MSP airport
MN News

Delta pilots picket at MSP Airport amid mass issues in airline industry

The picket is one of several nationwide.

Melvin Carter
MN News

St. Paul plans to extend $500 payments to low-income families

The expansion would give more than 300 families a monthly payment of $500.

16362 County Rd 81, Maple Grove, Minnesota - October 2021 (4)
MN News

Use of car seat in crash that killed child still under investigation

The mother of the child was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 4.53.56 PM
MN News

Abortion-rights protestors clash with driver in downtown Duluth

Police say they've cleared the driver of any wrong-doing.

Delta
MN News

Report: Hundreds of Delta flights for holiday weekend don't have pilots

It could be a brutal travel weekend due to major staffing issues at Delta.

image
Minnesota Life

Animal Humane Society plans trailblazing new campus

Take a look inside the plans for a first-of-its-kind adoption center and animal care campus.

syphilis
MN Health

Minnesota reports 'concerning level' of syphilis cases

The Minnesota Department of Health says most of the cases are being discovered in the northern part of the state.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Airport police intercept 5,600 fentanyl pills headed to St. Cloud

Three were arrested following a police raid in St. Cloud.

Related

Redtail Ridge Elementary
MN News

Sunbather on the roof triggers shelter-in-place at Savage elementary school

The sunbather told police he was trying to "tan and relax."

Eagle Ridge Middle School
MN News

Charges: Sting catches MN principal trying to hire 15-year-old for sex

Authorities alleged Mohamed Selim attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex on Tuesday.

prior lake high school
MN News

Investigation into racist Prior Lake H.S. video goes to county attorney

The county attorney's office will decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

Mohamed Jama Ismail
MN News

MN man tied to Feeding Our Future probe charged with passport fraud

Mohamed Jama Ismail was arrested on Wednesday by FBI agents on the jetway after boarding an international flight.

prior lake high school
MN Weird

Pigeons unleashed in chaotic senior prank at Prior Lake High School

Two students were issued a trespass warning for the school grounds and cited for disorderly conduct.

Shillingford
MN News

Charges: Fitness worker went to 70-year-old's home, killed him with gunshot to arm

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case.

image
MN News

Charges: Driver had just left local bar before deadly Shakopee crash

Witnesses said they were unable to help the 19-year-old Eden Prairie man who died in the crash after becoming trapped.

Renaissance Festival
MN News

Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.