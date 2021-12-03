Lockdown update: Armed man threatened to go to Kimball High School

Authorities say the the lock down of two Kimball schools Friday came in response to an armed man who had threatened to go to the high school.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the incident started at around 11:30 a.m., when it received a report about a domestic disturbance in Southside Township, about 7 miles southeast of Kimbell. The person who reported the disturbance said a 43-year-old man had left the scene on foot, and said he would go to Kimball High School.

The sheriff's office said that man was armed and possibly suicidal.

Authorities contacted Kimball High School leaders, and both that site and the elementary school were placed into a soft lock down while law enforcement searched for the man.

The sheriff's offices located him still in Southside Township at 12:49 p.m., and said he was arrested without incident. The man, from Maple Lake, was booked into the Wright County jail.

Read the original story from earlier Friday below.

Original story

Two schools located about 15 miles outside of St. Cloud were placed in lockdown Friday, in what authorities characterized as a precautionary measure.

Kimball High School and Kimball Elementary School went into lockdown after the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said it received investigative information from authorities in Wright County, the sheriff's office told Bring Me The News.

"Based on that information, and as a precaution, the Kimball High School and The Kimball Elementary schools were placed in lockdown," the sheriff's office said, noting there was never a threat made against a school, or any staff or students.

Erik Widvey, superintendent for the district, told Bring Me The News it received an alert from both counties' sheriff's offices around noon, saying to go into locked as a "precaution" due to "a situation that happened in Wright County."

"There was no threat to students or staff," Widvey added. "We were cleared from the lockdown ... and are moving on with our school day."

At 12:51 p.m., Wright County "located the individual they were looking for" and the lockdown ended, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

Scanner traffic indicated the incident may have involved an armed individual, but that has not been confirmed. Bring Me The News will update this post once we have more information.

The high school and elementary school are less than 1 mile from each other.