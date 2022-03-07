Logging trailer causes 'substantial damage' to numerous gas pumps

Eight gas pumps sustained “substantial damage” when struck by a logging trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and first responders received a report of damaged fuel pumps at the Pelican Bay IGA in Orr at around 1:45 p.m. A tractor-trailer loaded with full-length timbers reportedly struck the pumps.

State Patrol later located the driver traveling north of Orr on Highway 53. The driver said he was unaware of any damage.

Surveillance footage shows logs hanging off the end of the trailer and striking eight pumps. Damage was “substantial,” according to the department.

"At this time the incident is being investigated as an accident and no charges have been filed against the driver," the sheriff's office said.