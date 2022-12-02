Skip to main content
Longtime Excelsior chocolate shop closed after destructive burglary

Longtime Excelsior chocolate shop closed after destructive burglary

The Truffle Hill Chocolates shop opened in 1995.

Photo via Truffle Hill Chocolates on Facebook.

The Truffle Hill Chocolates shop opened in 1995.

The beloved Truffle Hill Chocolates shop in Excelsior is closed after a reported burglary this week significantly damaged the business. 

In a Facebook post, the shop's owners said the perpetrators stole items and emptied three fire extinguishers inside the shop during the burglary. 

"They had no regard for the incredible work that our amazing employees put in for our treats," the post shared. "In a matter of minutes, hundreds of hours working to create memories for our customers were flushed down the drain." 

"We’re in the midst of trying to find a way to serve our customers this season," the post continued. "Please stay tuned as we’ll provide updates in the coming days. Until we make a decision on how to move forward, we will be closed." 

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department said officers are investigating the incident, which took place sometime in the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Investigators noted a broken window and "significant damage" to the business, police said. 

Shop employee Lori Wilson has created a GoFundMePage to raise support for the business' recovery

Next Up

image
MN News

Longtime Excelsior chocolate shop closed after destructive burglary

The Truffle Hill Chocolates shop opened in 1995.

image
MN News

Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'

A nurses union announced an almost three-week strike to take place in the Twin Cities.

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard: What's in store for MN's weather in December?

Sundgaard recaps Minnesota's fall and looks ahead to December.

Syoka Siko
MN News

Brooklyn Park: 2 arrested after shots from 'ghost' gun killed teen, injured another

Syoka Siko died in the shooting.

work-g674ba1702_1280
WI News

Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption

The spill was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

IceCube
MN Music and Radio

Ice Cube to perform 2 nights at Mystic Lake Casino

The rapper hasn't performed in Minnesota since 2018.

Target gift card
MN Shopping

Target's annual 10% sale on gift cards will be held this weekend

You can get a $500 gift card for $450.

image
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Mall's new Ties Lounge & Rooftop closes 'indefinitely'

The establishment aimed to reconnect the downtown community.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man steals car with kids inside, father tracks them down using thief's vehicle

Police said no arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 9.15.44 AM
MN Food & Drink

Chinese restaurant closing after 50 years in Columbia Heights

The beloved family-owned restaurant will close Dec. 24.

Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 9.43.40 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Kris Laudien leaving KARE 11 after four years on 'Sunrise'

KARE 11 announced the appointment of Jason Hackett to the morning show this week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

MN's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 29

There are now more than 570 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Related

Lake Minnetonka
MN News

Police investigate spate of car break-ins on south Lake Minnetonka shore

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department received reports that cars in Shorewood and Excelsior were broken into Tuesday morning.

image
MN Food & Drink

New coffee shop brings taste of the North Shore to Minnetonka

Base Camp Coffee & Provisions is now open.

police lights
MN News

3 kids arrested after gun-pointing incident near school in Cambridge

None of the kids taken into custody are Cambridge-Isanti High School students.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 9.58.44 AM
MN News

Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area

The 45-year-old man admitted to entering multiple buildings in the area.

Police tape
MN News

3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights

Charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary are pending.

image
MN Shopping

Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years

The liquidation sale begins Monday.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Nephew to reopen beloved Rochester comic shop after owner's death

The treasured brick-and-mortar shop is staying in the family.

police lights squad car
MN News

60-year-old woman arrested after firing shots inside Spicer home

SWAT evacuated nearby residents during the incident.