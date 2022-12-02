Longtime Excelsior chocolate shop closed after destructive burglary

The beloved Truffle Hill Chocolates shop in Excelsior is closed after a reported burglary this week significantly damaged the business.

In a Facebook post, the shop's owners said the perpetrators stole items and emptied three fire extinguishers inside the shop during the burglary.

"They had no regard for the incredible work that our amazing employees put in for our treats," the post shared. "In a matter of minutes, hundreds of hours working to create memories for our customers were flushed down the drain."

"We’re in the midst of trying to find a way to serve our customers this season," the post continued. "Please stay tuned as we’ll provide updates in the coming days. Until we make a decision on how to move forward, we will be closed."

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department said officers are investigating the incident, which took place sometime in the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Investigators noted a broken window and "significant damage" to the business, police said.

Shop employee Lori Wilson has created a GoFundMePage to raise support for the business' recovery.