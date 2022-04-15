Skip to main content
Lost 12-year-old boy rescued from remote woodland east of Hibbing

A police K9 and drone aided with the search.

Courtesy of St. Louis County Rescue Squad / photo by Pete Kramer

A 12-year-old boy was treated for hypothermia after being lost in a swampy woodland east of Hibbing for several hours Thursday. 

According to the Hibbing Police Department, a K9 chase and drone team helped locate the boy, named Hunter, shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday morning in a wooded area near Hughes Road. 

"Hunter had minor injuries to his extremities along with hypothermia and was transported to Fairview Range for evaluation of his injuries," police wrote, adding he'd only been wearing a light jacket when he went missing. 

The search began shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday when officers were called to the 3700 block of Berg Road on reports of a boy who'd gone missing after running into the woods from his friend's house. 

Hibbing officers searched the immediate area with help from the Hibbing Fire Department, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Patrol and Teddy, a Virginia Police K-9. 

Unable to immediately locate Hunter, personnel with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and St. Louis County Emergency responded to the area to assist. 

Hunter was found at 9:10 a.m., according to Hibbing Police. 

"I would like to express a sincere thank you to all the agencies that assisted our department on this search," Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said in a statement. "With the quick response and teamwork of all the agencies involved Hunter's life was saved today. I can't  thank these agencies enough for their hard work and dedication to public safety." 

On Facebook, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad said Hunter was lost in "swampy woodland" and brought back to safety in the agency's all-terrain vehicle. 

"Today was a very good day!" the Rescue Squad posted. 

