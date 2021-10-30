Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Flanagan announced Saturday she's been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of the virus.
Lorie Shaull, Flickr

Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Saturday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Flanagan, who is vaccinated, said is confirmed as having a breakthrough case of the virus, which came after she was looking after her 8-year-old daughter, who had contracted the virus herself.

She described herself as being "under the weather" but her family is otherwise "doing well."

"I want to be clear: This pandemic is not over, and we have to keep doing everything we can to keep our kids safe. Getting vaccinated isn't just about you - it's about protecting our little ones who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated," she said.

Flanagan, who is running for re-election alongside Gov. Tim Walz next November, said daughter Siobhan tested positive on Friday, Oct. 22 after feeling unwell.

Both Flanagan and her husband Tom Weber (the former MPR host) tested negative at the time and she says they continued to get tested while taking care of Siobhan, and for the first several days continued to test negative.

"After a few days of fever, sniffles, and lots of sleep, she started to feel better over the course of the week," Flanagan tweeted. "Her silly personality came back, and she even did some homework online. I'm so grateful to her teachers and school who've supported our family through this experience.

"When I began to feel cold-like symptoms myself, I took a rapid test that came back positive on Friday. A mail-in PCR test confirmed the results. I'll be continuing to stay home to recover and make sure I don't get anyone else sick."

Flanagan says that she will be getting a COVID booster shot when she recovers, and she intends to get her daughter vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved this past week for 5-11 year olds.

