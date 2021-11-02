Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Lyft adds new safety feature amid spate of Minneapolis carjackings
This comes amid a spate of carjackings, including incidents targeting ride-share drivers.
The ride-sharing service Lyft has added a new feature for Minneapolis users in hopes of keeping drivers safer. 

Lyft on Tuesday announced the rollout of the new feature, which requires riders to share an additional form of identification if they set up a Lyft account using an anonymous form of payment, such as Venmo, PayPal, prepaid cards, or gift cards. 

Riders will be asked to provide a driver's license, state ID, or another type of document that shows their name or mailing address. 

Anonymous payment methods are known to be more frequently linked to fraud and other high-risk behavior, Lyft explained. 

This comes amid a spate of carjackings in Minneapolis, including a number that have specifically targeted ride-share drivers.

In late October, the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis PD issued a rare citywide alert about armed carjackers that were targeting Lyft and Uber drivers

At the time, 40-plus incidents had been reported since mid-August. And since Friday, there have been at least 16 carjackings in Minneapolis

Lyft says this new feature is the latest initiative aimed at protecting and supporting drivers. 

Bring Me The News has asked Lyft if the rollout of this new feature is in direct response to the recent carjackings in the city. 

