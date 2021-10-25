October 25, 2021
Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.
A 49-year-old man has died about a week after he was shot in the head in Minneapolis. 

Michael Allen Jackson was shot at about 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 13 at 2937 5th Ave. S in Minneapolis. 

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries at 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 19, the medical examiner said

It marks the latest killing in what has been a particularly violent year in Minneapolis, with Jackson's death marking the 78th homicide so far in 2021, with no arrests yet made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online. Tips are anonymous and may lead to a reward.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

