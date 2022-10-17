Skip to main content
Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake

Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake

Dark smoke is being blown across the highway.

Minnesota 511

Dark smoke is being blown across the highway.

Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a major fire at a business alongside Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake.

Traffic cameras show a large cloud of smoke coming from the structure at Hwy. 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard.

Scanner traffic account @MN_Crime says that the fire is affecting an auto repair shop set back from the road.

This has yet to be officially confirmed. There is a Stan's Auto Repair in the area of 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 5.44.23 PM
MN News

Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake

Dark smoke is being blown across the highway.

unnamed-5
MN News

Closure of Coast Guard station in Grand Marais raises alarm over water rescues

Local authorities say water rescues are becoming more common in the region.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 2.08.19 PM
MN Food & Drink

Edina planners recommend nixing restaurant plan despite local support

The neighborhood restaurant concept is drawing both praise and opposition.

enbridge energy line 3
MN News

Enbridge to pay $11M for Line 3 pipeline spills, breaches

The fines go towards "payments, environmental projects, and financial assurances from Enbridge."

IceCastles
Minnesota Life

Details revealed for Ice Castles in the Twin Cities this winter

This will be the third year it's hosted in New Brighton.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 11.26.28 AM
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul bicycle crash remembered as devoted single mother

Fundraising is underway for memorial and funeral expenses.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 11.45.32 AM
MN News

U of M regent under fire for suggesting 'diversity' causing low enrollment in Morris

Sviggum was addressing the University of Minnesota-Morris.

icicles, freezing weather, cold weather
MN Weather

The Weather Channel predicts cold finish to winter in MN

The Weather Channel didn't get into snow projections.

image
MN News

North Branch horse owner found guilty of animal mistreatment

The horses were found suffering from a range of health issues.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 10.45.49 AM
MN News

In speech, man awarded by St. Paul PD for saving life turns criticism on police

The man was given the St. Paul Police chief's award for valor.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

Bivalent COVID booster shots now available in MN for 5-11 year olds

The boosters specifically target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants.

Beck
MN Music and Radio

Beck out of Arcade Fire's Minneapolis show amid Win Butler controversy

The North America tour was to be kicked off next month.

Related

ambulance
MN News

2 fatal crashes on Highway 65 between Ham Lake, Isanti

Both crashes happened Friday afternoon.

police lights
MN News

Major police chase of sex assault suspect armed with knife ends on Hwy. 65

There was numerous police squad cars involved in the chase.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 6.27.51 AM
MN News

Fatal crash closes Hwy. 65 in Blaine

There's no estimate at this point as to when the highway will reopen.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Man, 2 children killed in Ham Lake crash identified

The youngest victim was just 6 months old.

Red Ox Cafe
MN Food & Drink

Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business

The business posted an announcement on its front door.

Life Link
MN News

Driver, 2 young children killed in Ham Lake crash

A third child is in a critical condition.and a woman was seriously injured.

ambulance
MN News

2 dead in crash that shut down Hwy. 65 for 4 hours Monday

The crash happened approximately 10 miles north of Cambridge.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, one critical after head-on crash in Ham Lake

The crash occurred on Crosstown Boulevard near 173rd Avenue Northeast.