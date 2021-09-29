Major police chase of sex assault suspect armed with knife ends on Hwy. 65

September 29, 2021
Major police chase of sexual assault suspect armed with knife ends on Hwy. 65

There was numerous police squad cars involved in the chase.
police lights

Multiple police squad cars were involved in the chase of a sexual assault suspect that ended on Hwy. 65, and allegedly saw the suspect arm himself with a knife.

The incident unfolded in Anoka County on Tuesday evening, with the chase starting after the Anoka County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a "suspicious male in a vehicle watching children in the area" of the 7000 block of Ivy Lane NE in Ham Lake.

A check on the license plate determined the vehicle owner had an arrest warrant for criminal sexual conduct, with the driver then fleeing the deputy.

The sheriff's office says a chase wasn't initially given "due to the amount of people in the area," but a second deputy spotted the vehicle headed southbound on Hwy. 65 in Blaine.

Blaine PD officers joined the chase and attempted to stop the vehicle with "stop sticks and pursuit intervention techniques."

The suspect crashed into "multiple squad cars" before being stopped on the 9700 block of Hwy. 65.

"Once stopped, the male armed himself with a knife and refused law enforcement’s commands," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was disarmed and taken into custody using "less lethal tactics," though it's not clear what these tactics were.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. 

Video of the end of the chase was shared on YouTube by Safety Alerts MN.

