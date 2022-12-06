Make the Most of your Solar Panels with Energy Storage

Solar panels have had their share of good press in recent years. From tax incentives to the impact on your carbon footprint, it is a great time to go solar. But how can you ensure you are getting the most from your solar installation? That's where Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) come to the rescue.

The Basics of Solar with Battery

On a basic level, solar panels need sunlight to provide energy to users and inverters on the solar panels take the sunlight and convert it into usable energy. At some points of the day, you collect more energy than you are using. Other times you use more energy than you are collecting. This can be due to time of day, sun exposure, your energy usage patterns, and other factors.

When you are collecting more energy than you’re consuming, batteries store it and use it when needed. It’s similar to other rechargeable batteries you may have used in the past, but on a larger scale. While many cities require homes and buildings to stay connected to the electrical grid, battery storage systems alleviate reliance of the grid for energy usage.

You have a few options when it comes to batteries, with the two most common being lithium-ion and lead-acid. All of them have their pros and cons, so it’s important to consider your personal energy storage needs when looking at options.

Battery Benefits in Extreme Weather

Weather always comes with some uncertainty, especially in Minnesota. You never know when the next thunderstorm will hit or a blizzard will leave you stuck inside.

Losing power is the last thing you want to worry about in extreme weather conditions. With battery energy storage systems, you can store energy and have some self-reliance during short-term power outages.

Batteries in Everyday Use

While solar power provides energy during the day, there are times that you may still be paying an inflated cost from your energy provider. During peak times of the day, when the grid is being used most by people, energy prices are higher due to increased demand. Solar storage solutions can help with cutting back on this cost by utilizing the solar energy you have stored, instead of paying a premium price from the grid.

The use of solar energy requires sunlight, so what happens at night? Well, that’s a great time for your battery to go to work. Instead of taking energy from the grid, your battery supplies you with the extra energy it has collected during the day. Utilizing batteries ensures that you are collecting as much solar energy as possible for your usage.

Whether you are looking to optimize your solar usage, energy spending, or want some peace of mind in uncertain weather conditions, adding batteries to your solar installation is something that should be taken into consideration. For more information, download our eBook, Energy Storage + Solar.

