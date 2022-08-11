Skip to main content
Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

The two suspects were spotted leaving a barber shop.

Shamar Alon Lark (left) Rashad Jamal May (right) are wanted in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting at Mall of America. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department.

The two suspects were spotted leaving a barber shop.

The suspected gunman and another suspect wanted in connection with last week's gunfire at Mall of America were arrested Thursday after evading authorities for a week. 

Shamar Alon Lark, the suspected gunman, and Rasad Jamal May, who investigators say urged Lark to fire the shots, were both taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Chicago. 

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the men were spotted leaving a barber shop after getting haircuts and arrested by the Chicago FBI Fugitive Task Force during a traffic stop soon after, shortly before 2:30 p.m. 

Both Lark and May are in the process of being booked into the Cook County jail, awaiting an extradition hearing, Hodges said. 

"It's my hope that Mr. Lark and Mr. May get the help they need to turn their life around after they're held accountable for their actions," Hodges said, adding department social workers will be made available to the suspects. 

"Our detectives did a phenomenal job and I know this traumatized a lot of people, but today is the best outcome we can expect," Hodges said. "Everyone is safe." 

Hodges said Lark is facing charges of second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm and May is facing charges for aiding an offender. 

Lark is accused of firing the three rounds into the crowded Nike store at the mall last Thursday — no one was injured in the gunfire, but the incident prompted a lockdown and one woman broke her nose while fleeing the scene. 

Hodges previously said investigators believe May provoked Lark to return to the store and shoot after they lost a fight that took place near the cash register. 

Earlier this week, authorities announced charges against three Twin Cities residents – two of them employees at the nearby Best Western hotel – accused of helping Lark and May escape.

Next Up

Bar beer
MN News

Study: Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans almost $8 billion in 2019

The study was published by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Disney+
TV, Movies and The Arts

Price of Disney+ is going up, unless you want ads

The ad-free version of Disney+ will increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, effective Dec. 8.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

The two suspects were spotted leaving a barber shop.

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities

A multi-agency effort to curb crime will go on until further notice.

background-g2af72a5da_1280
MN News

Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified

The incident happened in June.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Bloomington PD to provide update on Mall of America shooting investigation

There's unconfirmed reports the suspected gunman and an accomplice have been arrested.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 3.14.27 PM
MN News

Motorcyclist found dead behind guardrail 6 hours after crash

The crash happened before sunset Wednesday, but no one called 911.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 2.49.44 PM
MN Health

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

If the nurses walk off the job, Minnesota would be home to one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.

DSC_8611
MN News

Iowa Gov. asks court to lift injunction on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

A court challenge seeks to revive Iowa's abortion ban.

zipper merge, construction
MN News

6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

The projects extend to areas all across the state.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.

Superior port of entry and lighthouse
MN News

Five rescued as boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry

All five escaped serious injury.

Related

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Bloomington PD to provide update on Mall of America shooting investigation

There's unconfirmed reports the suspected gunman and an accomplice have been arrested.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 7.25.42 PM
MN News

Charges: Best Western employees helped MOA shooting suspects escape

Prosecutors allege two Best Western employees helped the suspects escape.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants

Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday in connection with helping the suspects escape.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.39 PM
MN News

Police update MOA shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing

Three shots were fired at the Nike store inside the Mall of America.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

1 arrested in connection to New Year's Eve shooting at Mall of America

The 19-year-old is in custody for suspicion of aiding and abetting.

USATSI_18324496_168397563_lowres
MN News

NASCAR star Kyle Busch flees Mall of America after shooting

Busch was at the megamall with his wife and son when a gunman opened fire Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 7.09.33 AM
MN News

Two arrested after shooting ends with pursuit, crash in Eagan

The incident began when police responded to a shooting in Bloomington Thursday evening.