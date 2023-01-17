Mall of America trending after security speaks to preacher in 'Jesus Saves' shirt

Skip to main content
The MOA says the man had received a 24-hour trespass ban for soliciting a week earlier.

The Mall of America is trending on social media platforms following an incident involving a man wearing a "Jesus Saves" t-shirt.

The man, identified as Paul Shoro, is seen on video interacting with a security guard on Jan. 7 after complaints were made about the man's shirt. The back of the shirt says "Jesus is the only way," with the word "Coexist" crossed out, in reference to other religions and spiritual beliefs.

The MOA told Bring Me The News the man had received a 24-hour trespass ban for soliciting a week earlier. Solicitation is not allowed on the private property, according to MOA's conduct policy.

The video shows a security guard talking to Shoro, saying "people have been offended" by the man's shirt, and "all we are asking you to do is take the shirt off and you can stay," referencing religious solicitation.

"You can't solicit religion on private property," the security guard told Shoro multiple times, in reference to Shoro's claims he was "only preaching the gospel."

The video has received over a million views on TikTok as of Tuesday morning.

In an email, a spokesperson with MOA told Bring Me The News the man wasn't required to change his shirt and was allowed to stay at the mall following the interaction.

"The guest referenced in the video was approached by Mall of America security on January 7, 2023. One week prior, he was issued a 24-hour trespass for soliciting guests. After a brief interaction, the guest was not required to change his shirt and was allowed to remain at the Mall," the MOA said in a statement.

The video has been picked up by a number of conservative and right-wing media outlets as well as being shared widely, with some posts and articles leaving out important context – such as the mall's ban on soliciting and the previous 24-hour ban he received.

A Change petition has been created titled "Stop Religious Discrimination at Mall of America." It has received thousands of signatures as of Tuesday, even though the man's shirt crosses out religious symbols to Islam, Judaism, Paganism, Chinese philosophy, and even Christianity under the phrase "Coexist."

Shoro said in an interview with a YouTuber that he has handed out religious pamphlets at the mall before the incident and goes there "every day." He said on Christmas Eve, mall security "suspended" him for 24 hours for preaching on the premises.

