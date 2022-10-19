Skip to main content
Mall of America trying out metal detectors at entrances following recent gun incidents

A mall spokesperson said the trials allow them to "further advance" security systems.

After a series of high-profile incidents involving firearms, The Mall of America is trialing metal detectors and bag checks as part of potential security measures in the future.

A spokesperson with the mall confirmed that testing of a "weapons detection system" at the north entrance will take place over the next month. However, the location of the detector could change as testing continues.

"At Mall of America, the safety and security of our guests, tenants, and team members is our top priority. We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance security using the latest technology," a MOA spokesperson said. 

"With Mall of America being such a unique property, it is important to thoroughly evaluate this technology onsite to ensure its accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency. We are currently in the process of testing a variety of options that may allow us to further enhance our advanced security systems at Mall of America."

The mall has always banned guns since it opened in 1992 but hasn't used metal detectors.

This comes after a shooting happened in August, putting the mall on lockdown for about an hour. Another shooting occurred on New Year's Eve, when two people were wounded.

In August, a man with an AR-15-style rifle robbed a Lids store before he was arrested.

